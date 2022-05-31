Grandmother’s Recipes: Watch How to Make All-Natural Shampoo & Hair Mask

During childhood, when my grandmother used to take care of my hair, it was thick and long. I never took note of any products she used because most of them were homemade. Later, like every teenager, I got attracted to several brands and their haircare products. The result was losing the natural health of my hair, and of course, money.

Today, several traditional herbal oils which use zero chemicals are available. But has it ever occurred to you that these can be prepared at home, like how my grandmother did?

Here are two hair care products– a hair mask and a shampoo, which can be easily made at home using very few ingredients. The recipe has been shared by Pankti Pandey (@zerowasteadda on Instagram) who is a content creator who tries to follow a sustainable lifestyle.

Hair mask

Ingredients:

1. Methi

2. Amla

3. Shikakai

4. Hibiscus flowers

5. Neem leaves

6. Curry leaves

7. Rose petals

Making:

Take all seven ingredients in the same quantity. Sundry them and grind them into a fine powder. Mix two spoons of this powder in warm water. Soak it overnight, apply on oiled hair and wash with a herbal shampoo.

“I had a severe postpartum hair fall. I was depressed and frustrated after trying all the commercial products and losing my money. My dadi asked me to trust her and convinced me to stop using them. She made this powder for me and asked me to use this consistently for three months,” Panki wrote.

She used the mask once a week along with homemade oil and shampoo and within one and a half months, hair fall was reduced. After four months, she could even spot baby hairs.

Shampoo

Ingredients:

1. Reetha

2. Shikakai

3. Amla

4. Fenugreek

5. Water

Making:

Take the four ingredients in equal amounts and soak them in water overnight. Next morning, boil the mix along with some neem leaves. After an hour, drain the mix and add it to a bottle. Keep it refrigerated. The shampoo can fight hair fall and dandruff.

Try these natural recipes and win your healthy hair back.

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)