25-YO With Muscular Dystrophy Builds E-Scooter To Make Travel Easier For The Disabled

After an accident in 2010, Chennai-born Naidhroven, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was left with no choice but to start using a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The MBA student, who had dreamt of working in large global corporations, was now being rejected by employers for something that had nothing to do with how able and talented he was.

Unwilling to give up, Naidhrovan decided to use this as an opportunity to do something good for people like him.

So in 2016, at the age of 25, he formed Nappinnai Private Limited, a venture that designs and sells special scooters for the disabled.

The automobile company manufactures e-vehicles that run on green technology. It received seed funding of Rs 10 lakh from the Tamil Nadu state government, under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and later from friends and family.

The scooter’s maximum speed ranges from 60 km/hr to 120 km/hr, depending on the user’s preferences.

