25-YO With Muscular Dystrophy Builds E-Scooter To Make Travel Easier For The Disabled

Watch this video to see how Naidhroven, a resident of Chennai who suffers from muscular dystrophy, rose above rejection for his disability to start his own e-vehicle company to help lakhs of disabled persons improve their standard of living.

After an accident in 2010, Chennai-born Naidhroven, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was left with no choice but to start using a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The MBA student, who had dreamt of working in large global corporations, was now being rejected by employers for something that had nothing to do with how able and talented he was.

Unwilling to give up, Naidhrovan decided to use this as an opportunity to do something good for people like him.

So in 2016, at the age of 25, he formed Nappinnai Private Limited, a venture that designs and sells special scooters for the disabled.

The automobile company manufactures e-vehicles that run on green technology. It received seed funding of Rs 10 lakh from the Tamil Nadu state government, under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and later from friends and family.

The scooter’s maximum speed ranges from 60 km/hr to 120 km/hr, depending on the user’s preferences.

Watch how the passionate entrepreneur’s vision is improving the standard of living for persons with disabilities:

“Rejected By Employers Due to Muscular Dystrophy, This 26-year-old Today Runs His Own E-vehicle Company”: Published by Induja Ragunathan for Your Story on 5 September 2019.

