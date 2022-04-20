15 Chic Essentials To Help You Create That Perfect Balcony Garden

With ‘Work From Home‘ being the new norm, revamping your home corners to serve as the perfect work spots could be a great idea. Greenery works wonders for the mind, and a balcony garden is a good way to let out tension and stress and get you through the day. In the urban space, where greenery is tough to come across, having your own little comfort spot works well for those mid-week blues. Here is everything you need to set up your very own balcony garden.

1. Metal Railing Planters

Available in different sizes, these planters are versatile in the number of plants they can accommodate. The rain is no hindrance to these as they come in weatherproof patterns and designs and are durable due to their material. A common annoyance with planters is that they are prone to collect stagnant water, but this won’t be the case with this one as it comes with holes drilled into the bottom that lets the water drain out. The large planter measures 12 cm x 5 cm and can accommodate several plants if you have quite the green fingers.

2. Wall Hanging Garland

These 6.5 ft beauties will add a special touch to your balcony garden as they add a dash of green to the walls. Made of fabric, six of these come in a box and they are the perfect touch of vibrancy that you need in the outdoors.

3. Artificial Grass Mat

When it is a balcony garden, a grass mat is a must-have. The mat is incredibly comfortable and gives you the feeling of lazing in an actual garden. Whether you are having your coffee out on the balcony or settling down to do some work, having your feet sink into the grassy feel of the mat is a relaxing way to spend time. The mat is available in a variety of sizes depending upon the dimensions you are looking for. What’s more, is that bionics have been used to replicate the feel of actual grass on the mat.

4. Adjustable Recliner Chair

For those evenings when you want to sit on your balcony and watch the world go by, have yourself an adjustable recliner chair where you can relax and rest and put your feet up. Complete with foam padded cushions, adjustable armrests, and a padded pillow as a headrest, the chair is an all-in-one relaxation.

5. Bamboo Shelf Rack

You don’t want all your greenery at one height. This bamboo shelf rack allows you to stack your plants at different levels so you can get the perfect view of them and they can each stand out. Made out of durable bamboo, the smooth finish of the rack makes cleaning it easier and its special design allows you to carry it around. Whether it comes to watering the plants or ensuring they are receiving adequate sunshine, this 85.5cm(L) x 32cm(B) x 89cm(H) 4-tiered rack is a great option.

6. Jute Braided Rugs

Rugs are a lovely addition to the balcony. If you should choose to go in for minimalist jute rugs or even coloured ones, these additions can take up the aesthetic a notch. The rugs are available in multiple sizes and dimensions so you can decide if you wish to revamp a spot on the balcony or the entire section.

7. Decorative LED Lights

Glam up your balcony with some light! Fairy lights add a beautiful boho vibe to the space and are waterproof so you need not worry about them being affected by the rains. These dangling beauties are a great retro option to lighten up the balcony.

8. Handcrafted Bamboo Ceiling Lamps

Made by skilled artisans, the bamboo and cane handcrafted ceiling lamps are a lovely decor to have in your balcony area. During the daytime, the balcony is bathed in sunlight, while during the evenings the space begins to get dark. Lamps are a wonderful solution to continue working and using the balcony area while not being at a loss for light. The lamps can be hung from the ceiling and come in an earthy portable design that will match the cosy vibe of the garden.

9. Bird Feeder

The whole point of a garden is to attract the birds and insects from the surroundings to build a tiny ecosystem in your urban space. For this, bird feeders work perfectly. Wake up to birdsong, and watch as magpies, sparrows, and parrots all flock to your work station to have themselves some feed. You’ll be amazed at how magical the space seems.

10. Boho Magazine Holder

Having a stash of magazines and books could make the balcony garden a fun space where you not only have your workstation but could also catch some time by yourself for a restful afternoon. This Macrame Magazine Rack Holder with its cotton cord and wooden design lend a stylish vibe to the space while being compact enough to fit into the nook of your garden.

11. Solar Water Pump

Put your garden caps on as you turn your balcony garden into a completely self-sufficient one. The solar pump comes with seven different nozzles and the spray works wonders to attract birds and insects and other species. The pump floats on water and the spray starts when sunlight hits the panel. If you have a fish tank or are looking for a pond to have water circulation, this pump is a good investment.

12. Floor Sitting Cushions

Comfort is a priority in a balcony garden, especially if you are planning to spend most of your time here. Cushions are a wonderful idea that you can opt for to turn your garden into a spot where you can laze, relax and chill. The Mahogany Life Floor Sitting Cushions is a large square of soft material that is 50 cm x 10 cm and immediately adds some luxury and ease to the space.

13. Light decor

There are lights that you can glam up the garden with and then there are plants. But a combination of the two works like magic to turn the space around. The decor comes with an artificial ivy garland and intertwined decorative lights which will add a pop of elegance, freshness, and colour to your space.

14. Windchimes

No balcony is complete without a windchime to play tunes and the occasional tinkling that they cause. However, you do not want to go overboard and have chimes that are too noisy and cause a din or break the silence. The bamboo windchimes are the solution to this. They weave soft delicate tunes and are made of renewable and sustainable material. All in all a great buy.

15. Four Pot Planter

Small and medium-sized plants work well for a balcony garden and if you are confused about how to go about arranging these, this piece of decor is a great idea. The pots are made of polyresin and are light-weighted, enabling your plants to grow well. This 28 cm x 15 cm item is a blend of modern creativity and functionality and adds real beauty to the space.

