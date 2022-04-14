Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Inspirational|UPSC
IPS Officer Shares The One Thing His Parents Did That Helped Him Crack UPSC at 22

IPS Officer Shares The One Thing His Parents Did That Helped Him Crack UPSC at 22

In this video, IPS officer Safin Hasan talks about how his parents always went the extra mile to help him achieve his dreams of cracking the UPSC exams.

When all his peers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) were sitting for placements, Surat native Safin Hasan didn’t even give it a try. He was sure that sooner or later, he would achieve his dream of becoming a civil servant.

Life was never a bed of roses for Safin and his family. His parents worked at a diamond unit and earned just enough to feed their child. Even then, there were many nights when he went to bed on an empty stomach.

When Safin needed extra money for his education, his mother took up the job of rolling out hundreds of rotis at local restaurants to make a living. His father worked as an electrician after losing his job at the diamond unit.

Today, Safin is an IPS officer who cracked the UPSC Civil Services exams and secured 570 rank in 2018, when he was just 22 years old.

 
In this video, he shares one extra thing that his parents did to help him achieve his goal.

Watch The Video Here:

