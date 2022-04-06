Lakadong Turmeric: Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills Are Home to the World’s Finest Haldi

Turmeric is an irreplaceable ingredient in Indian cuisine. The item is popular for its health benefits, colour and aroma which are provided by a substance called curcumin.

Lakadong turmeric, one of the world’s finest varieties of turmeric, contains 12 per cent curcumin while store-bought ones have 3 to 5 per cent. In India, this variant of turmeric is produced in a small village in the foothills of the west of Jaintia hills, Meghalaya.

Curcumin is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which are abundantly available in Lakadong turmeric. The rich flavoured and bright coloured items are also exported to various countries all over the world.

Incidentally, Trinity Sajoo, a woman who popularised Lakadong turmeric cultivation among the female farmers of Meghalaya received the Padma Shri in 2020.

Today, brands like Zizira who sell hyperlocal produce focus on this turmeric variety and it is their best seller.