Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Farming|Health Care
Lakadong Turmeric: Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills Are Home to the World's Finest Haldi

Lakadong Turmeric: Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills Are Home to the World’s Finest Haldi

Grown in Meghalaya’s Jaintia hills, Lakadong turmeric is becoming famous as the world’s finest turmeric variety with the highest curcumin content.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Turmeric is an irreplaceable ingredient in Indian cuisine. The item is popular for its health benefits, colour and aroma which are provided by a substance called curcumin.

Lakadong turmeric, one of the world’s finest varieties of turmeric, contains 12 per cent curcumin while store-bought ones have 3 to 5 per cent. In India, this variant of turmeric is produced in a small village in the foothills of the west of Jaintia hills, Meghalaya.

Curcumin is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which are abundantly available in Lakadong turmeric. The rich flavoured and bright coloured items are also exported to various countries all over the world.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Trinity Sajoo, a woman who popularised Lakadong turmeric cultivation among the female farmers of Meghalaya received the Padma Shri in 2020.

Today, brands like Zizira who sell hyperlocal produce focus on this turmeric variety and it is their best seller.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement