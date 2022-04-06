Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Environment|Pollution
Environmentalist’s Movement Against Pollution Recycles 3 Lakh Cigarette Butts

Environmentalist’s Movement Against Pollution Recycles 3 Lakh Cigarette Butts

Nirit Datta is a former IT professional who founded Buttrush in 2021 to collect and recycle cigarette butts.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Cigarette butts are a common sight lying on the side of the road and Goa native Nirit Datta felt an urge to do something about it. Thus Buttrush was born.

Described as the first environmental movement against cigarette butt pollution, Buttrush was founded last year by Nirit who left his IT job. The movement began in Kolkata with splendid participation. They conducted campaigns in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai which involved the collection of cigarette butts, sending them for recycling and spreading awareness.

Cigarette butts are made of cellulose acetate which is harmful to the environment. It also contains 7,000 toxic chemicals that adversely affect the life of aquatic as well as land animals.

Advertisement

Buttrush now has 288 volunteers across nine states who have travelled more than 3000 km. They have so far collected about 3,00,200 cigarette butts.

Advertisement

Rather than simply collecting the waste, Buttrush is aiming to travel pan India to generate data, research, analyse and come up with a sustainable model so that pollution can be tackled at the source. They also plan to create a template that can be followed by the governments to solve this issue.

 

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement