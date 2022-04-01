Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
IIT Madras Offers AI & Data Science Research Fellowships, Stipend at Rs 40000/Month

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications from graduates and post-graduates for research fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for up to a two-year research fellowship in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. The fellowship called the Post Baccalaureate Fellowship is offered by the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), a unit of IIT Madras.

Things to know:

  • Candidates with a four-year graduate degree or a postgraduate degree can apply for the fellowship.
  • This is a two-year research fellowship in AI and data science.
  • The fellowship will be offered through the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) of the IIT Madras.
  • A stipend amount starting at Rs 40,000 per month will be paid to the selected candidates based on their experience and qualifications.
  • Renewal of the fellowship depends on the performance of the candidate, which will be reviewed by a committee.
  • The candidate should be under 27 years of age as on 31 March 2022.
  • Fellows are free to apply for a PhD program, but if he/she decides to quit before the completion of the tenure, 1 month prior notice needs to be submitted.
  • The application form needs to be submitted on or before 30 April 2022.

How to apply?

  • To apply for this fellowship, candidates need to fill out this Google Form.
  • Fill in all personal details and educational qualifications.
  • Candidates are required to provide a choice of 3 faculty members from RBCDSAI with whom they wish to work.
  • Candidates are also required to write a brief statement of purpose expressing their goal and motivation in working at RBCDSAI, IIT Madras.
  • Candidates are also required to mention the research areas they wish to work on.
  • Provide a link to the applicant’s CV uploaded in any cloud storage.

 
