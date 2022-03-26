BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineers: 63 Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 55,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 63 vacancies. These vacancies are for engineers and those selected will be posted in the company’s Ghaziabad unit.

Things to know:

· The vacancies are for project and trainee engineers.

· Selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis.

· Trainee engineers will be engaged for a period of up to three years and will be offered an initial salary of Rs 30,000/month, which will be increased to Rs 40,000/month in their year of engagement.

· Project engineers will be engaged for a period of up to four years and will be paid Rs 40,000/month as initial salary and increased to Rs 55,000/month in their fourth year of engagement.

· Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit their application form on or before 6 April 2022.

· Along with the application form a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for trainee engineers and Rs 500 for project engineers are also required to be submitted.

· Of the advertised 63 vacancies, 26 are for trainee engineers and 37 for project engineers.

· Candidates interested in applying for the vacancies must not be more than 28 years of age for the trainee engineer position and 32 for the project engineer vacancy.

Who can apply?

· Candidates with a four-year BE, BTech or BSc in engineering from the following disciplines from a recognised university, institution, or college with 55 per cent and above, can apply for the vacancies.

· Candidates must have a degree from any of the following streams:

– Electronics and communication engineering

– Mechanical engineering

– Computer science engineering

– Civil engineering

– Electrical engineering

· Trainee engineers are required to have a minimum of one year, and project engineers are required to have a minimum of two years of full time relevant industrial work experience to be considered for the job.

· The selection process will be done based on the aggregate marks secured in BE/BTech and considering the work experience and interview conducted by BEL.

For further details, click here to access the official website.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)