5 Websites to Check for Internships With the Govt of India

While internships are a great way to add gravitas to one’s curriculum vitae (CV) what it also does is expose you to various experiences within an organisation. During internships, students can gauge their interest in a particular department or field and can thereafter make an informed decision while applying for a job.

So here are five websites to check for internships with the Government of India.

1. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Eligibility: Internships at MEA headquarters are generally open to Indian citizens.

Advertisement

One needs to have a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognised university at the time of applying.

Internships shall also be open to students who are presently in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum.

The age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as of 31 December of the year of internship.

Advertisement

Intake and duration: A total of 75 internships will be offered in the year 2022 in a single term of three months from April to June 2022.

All selected interns will be required to join the Ministry on the same day in April 2022.

Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of a month and a maximum period of three months.

Advertisement

Duties of the intern: The internship programme provides an introduction to the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the Government of India. Interns will be assigned specific topics of work by the concerned Head of Division (HOD) and may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyse evolving developments or carry out any other task entrusted to them by the HOD.

At the end of the internship, each intern shall submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it. The outcome of the study during the internship will remain as intellectual property of the MEA and interns shall not use it without prior approval of the Ministry.

The intern shall maintain full confidentiality of any information relating to the MEA.

Advertisement

How to apply: Click here to access the official website.

2. NITI Aayog

Eligibility: Undergraduate/postgraduate students or research scholars enrolled in recognised universities/institutions in India and abroad can apply for the NITI Aayog Internship Scheme.

They will work closely with NITI’s verticals/divisions/cells. Applicants will have to apply online by filling up the registration form.

Advertisement

Intake and duration: The online application link is open from the 1st to the 10th of every month.

The period of internship shall be for at least six weeks but not exceeding six months. Interns not completing the requisite period will not be issued any certificate.

Duties of the intern: The interns shall have an opportunity to know about the Government’s functioning and developmental policy issues in the Government of India and contribute to the policy formulation by generating policy inputs such as empirical analysis, briefing reports, policy papers, etc.

Advertisement

Interns will be required to have their own laptops. NITI Aayog shall provide them working space, internet facility and other necessities as deemed fit by the concerned heads.

The internship will be on an unpaid basis.

How to apply: Click here to access the official website.

Advertisement

3. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Internship

Eligibility: All candidates, who are pursuing any research or PhD degree in Economics, Finance, Banking and associated subjects, will be allowed to apply for this internship scheme.

RBI internship programme will also allow B.Tech and B.E candidates who also have adequate computer knowledge, Data Analysis knowledge and associated degrees in Economics, Statistical Science or Finance, to join this scheme.

Intake and duration: The tenure of this internship scheme will be of six months.

Advertisement

The department conducts the internship schemes in two separate sessions. While the first takes place in January, the second will start in July.

To secure the position in the internship projects, the applicants are advised to send in their resumes at least five months in advance.

In case a candidate is interested in joining in January, the application form should be sent in by August of the previous year. For joining the July session, candidates need to apply during February of the current year.

Things to know: Every selected candidate will get as much as Rs 35,000 every month as a stipend for this internship programme.

How to apply: Write to cgmsru@rbi.org.in for further details.

4. Law and Justice Ministry Internship

Eligibility: All candidates who desire to become a part of this internship scheme will have final year law subject candidates from a reputed and registered institute.

The internship scheme under this department will allow students to learn more about legislature drafting.

Intake and duration: Under normal circumstances, the interns will stay in the project for four months. But under special circumstances, the internship can extend to around six months.

Among the hundreds of applications, which the department receives, only five deserving students will be selected.

The application lines remain open the entire year. But it is best to submit the application form once the department has released the final notification.

Things to know: The department also does not pay any grant to the interns. They will only receive a certificate.

How to apply: The application document must be uploaded to ld@nic.in.

All applicants must upload their resume, along with the recommendation letter and NOC from the college head.

5. Finance Ministry Internship

Eligibility: Only those candidates who are pursuing special 5-year courses in management, finance and economics will be able to apply for this internship. But, the applicants must be studying in the 4th or 5th year.

Intake and duration: The duration of this internship will be anything between two to six months.

It is advisable to send in the application letter around one month in advance.

If any person desires to join the internship programme in February, his/her application must be submitted no later than 1 January.

The number of internships will be limited to a maximum of 15.

Duties of the intern: Every applicant is required to send in the applicator form, along with a CV and other documents to the Ministry of Finance via postal service.

Interns will have to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) before starting their internship with the department.

All applicants will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

How to apply: Click here to access the official website.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)