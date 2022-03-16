In Kerala, A 63-YO Librarian Walks 6 Km Daily To Deliver Books In Remote Villages

While the Pratibha Public Library has been up and running for the last 60 years, it seldom saw visits from women, children and the elderly. But in the last 10 years, many have been able to access the library’s vast collection to read their favourite books from the comforts of their home.

This has been made possible thanks to the efforts of 63-year-old Radhamani, a resident of Wayanad.

The librarian, an avid reader since childhood, walks around 5-6 km every day with a heavy bag full of books in hand,

going door to door in areas occupied by tribal communities, where vehicles often cannot reach. She provides the books at a rate of Rs 5.

On average, Radhamani delivers around 500 books a month.

“I walk all this way only because the people are so happy and thankful,” says the librarian, who is a resident of

Mothakkara village. She says this is the best way for people, especially women and children, to attain knowledge, even if their circumstances are not so favourable.

Watch Her Amazing Video Here: