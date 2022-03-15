BEL Announces Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 50,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for trainee and project engineer vacancies in their Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, unit. The recruitment will be conducted for a period of three and four years, respectively. There are a total of 38 vacancies in both categories in total.
Things to know:
- Candidates with a full-time BE, BTech, or BSc in Engineering from a recognised university can apply.
- Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
- A non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 and Rs 500 for trainee and project engineers, respectively, will have to be paid.
- Maximum age of applicants for trainee engineer positions should be 28 as on 9 march 2022. For project engineers the maximum age limit is 32.
- The remuneration for trainee engineers will be Rs 30,000/ month during first year, RS 35,000/ month during second year and Rs 40,000/ month during the third year.
- The remuneration for project engineers will be Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for first, second and third years, respectively.
- Selection will be based on the marks obtained in candidates’ degree, work experience and video interview.
- Those applying for the project engineer post must have relevant experience in their respective fields.
- To know more about qualifications and experience, read the official notification.
How to apply:
- Visit the official website for applying online.
- Enter required information and upload necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee via SBI Collect.
- Keep track of the official website to see updates on the placements.
Important dates:
- Last date of application – 23 March 2022
In case of queries, write to belgzb@jobapply.in.