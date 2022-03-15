BEL Announces Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 50,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for trainee and project engineer vacancies in their Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, unit. The recruitment will be conducted for a period of three and four years, respectively. There are a total of 38 vacancies in both categories in total.

Things to know:

Candidates with a full-time BE, BTech, or BSc in Engineering from a recognised university can apply.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 and Rs 500 for trainee and project engineers, respectively, will have to be paid.

Maximum age of applicants for trainee engineer positions should be 28 as on 9 march 2022. For project engineers the maximum age limit is 32.

The remuneration for trainee engineers will be Rs 30,000/ month during first year, RS 35,000/ month during second year and Rs 40,000/ month during the third year.

The remuneration for project engineers will be Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for first, second and third years, respectively.

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in candidates’ degree, work experience and video interview.

Those applying for the project engineer post must have relevant experience in their respective fields.

To know more about qualifications and experience, read the official notification.

How to apply:

Visit the official website for applying online.

Enter required information and upload necessary documents.

Pay the application fee via SBI Collect.

Keep track of the official website to see updates on the placements.

Important dates:

Last date of application – 23 March 2022

In case of queries, write to belgzb@jobapply.in.