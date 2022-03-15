Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|employment

BEL Announces Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 50,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) recruitment 2022 is underway for 38 trainee/ project engineer vacancies at the Ghaziabad unit.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for trainee and project engineer vacancies in their Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, unit. The recruitment will be conducted for a period of three and four years, respectively. There are a total of 38 vacancies in both categories in total.

Things to know:

  • Candidates with a full-time BE, BTech, or BSc in Engineering from a recognised university can apply.
  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • A non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 and Rs 500 for trainee and project engineers, respectively, will have to be paid.
  • Maximum age of applicants for trainee engineer positions should be 28 as on 9 march 2022. For project engineers the maximum age limit is 32.
  • The remuneration for trainee engineers will be Rs 30,000/ month during first year, RS 35,000/ month during second year and Rs 40,000/ month during the third year.
  • The remuneration for project engineers will be Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for first, second and third years, respectively.
  • Selection will be based on the marks obtained in candidates’ degree, work experience and video interview.
  • Those applying for the project engineer post must have relevant experience in their respective fields.
  • To know more about qualifications and experience, read the official notification.

How to apply:

Important dates:

  • Last date of application – 23 March 2022

In case of queries, write to belgzb@jobapply.in.

Advertisement

 
NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Trainee Executive Vacancies with Salary Up To Rs 140000/Month
HPCL Invites Applications for New Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 2,80,000
Advertisement

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement