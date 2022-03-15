At 3.5 Ft, Arti Dogra Beat all Odds to Become an IAS Officer & Inspiration To Millions

Award-winning IAS officer Arti Dogra is a real inspiration to everyone who struggles to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Arti is just 3.5 feet tall. When she was born, the doctors said that she wouldn’t be able to attend a normal school but beating all the odds, Arti attended a prestigious Girls’ School in Dehradun and graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

Facing discrimination since childhood never deterred her spirits and she went on to crack the civil services exam in the first attempt.

“Every person will have problems in life. I guarantee you that. But you have to accept them and face them,” she says.

As an IAS officer in the Rajasthan cadre, she has been part of several people-centric initiatives. As the collector of Ajmer, she arranged wheelchairs and vehicles for the disabled in all constituencies to participate in voting.

As a result, a record 17,000 differently-abled voters were able to vote.

Watch her inspiring journey here: