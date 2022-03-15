Grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, Gucchi mushrooms are the costliest among fungi in the world.

Costing as much as Rs 30,000 per kg, these mushrooms have a spongy texture, savoury flavour, and a honeycomb-like structure. They are also known as Morel Mushrooms, and are a rare variety that cannot be cultivated commercially.

Gucchi mushrooms grow in clusters on logs in decaying wood and are mostly cultivated in parts of India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. They are rich in minerals, iron, copper, and vitamin D, and are hence highly valued across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Gucchi mushrooms can be eaten stir-fried or as kebabs, the best use is perhaps when added in pulao, where it adds an earthy flavour.

Watch this video to learn more about the world’s most expensive mushrooms: