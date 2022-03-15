Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Gucchi mushrooms (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gucchi: Only Found In India, World’s Most Expensive Mushroom Costs Up To Rs 30000/Kg

India is the only place where the rare Gucchi mushroom is found. This variety has a host of health benefits, and a unique flavour that makes it stand apart from other types of mushrooms.

Grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, Gucchi mushrooms are the costliest among fungi in the world.

Costing as much as Rs 30,000 per kg, these mushrooms have a spongy texture, savoury flavour, and a honeycomb-like structure. They are also known as Morel Mushrooms, and are a rare variety that cannot be cultivated commercially.

Gucchi mushrooms grow in clusters on logs in decaying wood and are mostly cultivated in parts of India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. They are rich in minerals, iron, copper, and vitamin D, and are hence highly valued across the world.

While Gucchi mushrooms can be eaten stir-fried or as kebabs, the best use is perhaps when added in pulao, where it adds an earthy flavour.

 
Watch this video to learn more about the world’s most expensive mushrooms:

