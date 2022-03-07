How a 60-YO Grandmom Became a YouTube Star & Global Sensation With Millions of Fans

Milkuri Gangavva is no less than a star with millions watching her videos on the YouTube channel My Village Show (MVS).

From acting in funny sketches to interviewing celebrities, Gangavva has been stealing the hearts of millions on the internet, even the likes of actors Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay Deverakonda.

Born in the small village of Lambadipally in Telangana, she dropped out of school to become a daily wager.

It was only in 2016 that the 60-year-old’s son-in-law Srikanth Sriram asked her to make guest appearances in his funny sketches for his YouTube channel. The show addressed issues faced by the rural population with a tinge of humour.

With her comic timing and natural acting skills, Gangavva became a YouTube sensation in no time. She even went on to act in several Telugu movies like iSmart Shankar (2019) and Mallesham (2019).

“If you believe in your strengths, anything can happen,” she says.

Watch the inspiring journey of Gangavva here:

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)