Organic Colours, Food & More: 12 ‘Made In India’ Picks For the Perfect Holi Celebration

Holi, the most colourful and vibrant time of the year, is fast approaching. And as we gear up to celebrate, it’s important that we don’t forget what toll the festival can take on the environment. For this, we’ve created a list of eco-friendly and non-toxic colours, as well as other healthy products, to help you play a responsible Holi this year.

1. Phool Natural Gulal

A brand that describes itself as “sacred, ethical and humane”, Phool has exclusive products for Holi. Their chemical-free colours are made from rich flowers, herbs, rice powder, and wheat powder, and follow traditional processes of preparation, which gives them a fine texture. They also contain essential oils to ensure they’re soft on the skin and smell good. These colours also don’t leave permanent stains on clothes. The product consists of four colours and a pack of thandai, a traditional beverage consumed during Holi.

Advertisement

Buy here.

2. Antarkranti Natural Holi Gulal Colour

These are edible and eco-friendly products that come in five different colours — orange, yellow, pink, red and green. They are made of edible grade maize starch, tesu flowers, rose, marigold, sandalwood and food colours. The sale of these colours also provides livelihood and rehabilitation opportunities to prisoners. They come in 100 g each.

Advertisement

Buy here.

3. TWF Haute Organic, Herbal, Non-Toxic Holi Colour Combo

These natural colours are made from wheat and cornflour and tinged with cranberry, spinach, neem, henna, turmeric, beetroot, pomegranate and saffron. One set contains 75g each of yellow, pink and green gulal. The colours come in zipper bags for easy storage and reusability.

Advertisement

Buy here.

Advertisement

4. Auric Beverages Instant Ayurvedic Thandai

Holi is incomplete without thandai. This version contains authentic ingredients like almonds, cashews, pistachios, watermelon, muskmelon, khus khus, fennel, cardamom and saffron. The drink is perfect during summer and, as per the description, rich with antioxidants that help in better digestion.

Buy here.

5. NutroActive Desi Ghee Keto Kaju Barfi

Every Indian celebration starts with a box full of sweets. For those concerned about their health, this Keto barfi is a good option. This is an “ultra low-carb” sweet that is gluten and sugar free. Each piece of a keto barfi carries 1.2 g net carb only. The major ingredients are kaju, whey protein concentrate, desi ghee, erythritol, sorbitol, sucralose and milk powder. The barfi is suitable for any special occasion!

Buy here.

6. Abeer Natural Holi Colours Handcrafted by Bhil Tribals

These are another great substitute to toxic gulal. The packets contain pink, green, orange and yellow colours, made from gagangiri rose petals, beetroot, indigo, alfa-alfa, mewar turmeric, lemongrass and palash flowers. The colours are made by members of the Bhil tribes in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They are organic and safe on the skin.

Buy here.

7. Print Bharat Natural Holi Colour Sprays

This is a set of refillable party poppers that contains natural dry gulal. It is non-toxic and can be cleaned easily. The colours are skin-friendly and can be spread over a large area, which makes this item ideal for parties or photoshoots. The spray tin can be reused later by adding more colours. The popper can be set up easily by following the instructions upon its package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buy here.

8. All Naturals Skin-friendly Herbal Holi Gulal with Essential Oils

These organic rangoli colours are non-irritable and safe to use, even for children. They come as a set of six colours, each made of natural ingredients like flowers, leaves, spices and maize starch. They are made in collaboration with prisons, and employ several former prisoners.

Buy here.

9. Open Secret Special Holi Gift

This is a perfect gift hamper for any occasion. The pack contains brownies, chilli pizza chips, tandoori chips, choco crunch chips, caramel sea salt almond, orange cocoa almond, cream and onion cashew, tandoori mix nuts, kesar badam shake mix, card and colour pouch. All snack items are in dried form and free of preservatives.

Buy here.

10. Keeros Healthy Holi Gift Hamper with Card

This gourmet gift hamper contains three glass jars of different snacks. It has three varieties — multigrain, multiseed and quinoa. They are salted, sweet, and spiced, respectively. The items are roasted with almost no oil or processing and have no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. As per their description, the products are good for boosting immunity, weight loss, controlling diabetes and heart diseases. The glass jars are reusable too.

Buy here.

11. Ghasitaram Gifts Holi Sweets

These preservative-free sweets are ideal for any special occasion. The vacuum-free packaging helps the items have a better shelf life. The pack contains four different sweets — gujiyas, khaja, gujiya namkeen and bhakarwadi. It is an 800 g pack prepared using premium quality raw nuts.

Buy here

12. Sau Rang Holi Hamper Gift Basket

This handmade hamper consists of four packets of herbal gulal, two pichkaris, two fruit gulal packets, and two quick-fill self-seal balloon bundles. The hamper comes with a foldable handle. All products are safe for the skin and eco-friendly. They are made of starch, herbs and permitted food grade ingredients.

Buy here.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)