Six Must-Have Books To Study Indian Polity For UPSC Mains & Prelims

Indian polity is one of the most important subjects to cover for civil service aspirants. Under its ambit comes the understanding of the entire government machinery, including the Union, states, the Parliament, local administrations, the Constitution, and so on. So needless to say, the subject forms the very crux of UPSC examinations. And that’s why we’ve prepared a list of six books you can go to conquer Indian polity like a pro.

1. Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations – M Laxmikanth

Otherwise known as the Bible of UPSC aspirants, this is the go-to book when it comes to Indian polity. It’s also popular among postgraduates, research scholars, academicians and general readers who are interested in the country’s political and constitutional issues. The chapters in the book are consistently revised and updated. The author is a UPSC coach.

2. Introduction to the Constitution of India – Durga Das Basu

Arranged under proper chapters and headings, the book gives a complete idea of the Indian Constitution. It traces the constitutional history of India since the Government of India Act, 1858 with the help of analytical tables, notes and indexes. The book is revised and up-to-date. The author was a jurist and lawyer.

3. Important Acts that Transformed India – Alex Andrews George

The book contains 100 must-know Acts of the Indian Constitution, which are vital for legal and UPSC students. Each Act is discussed in detail, starting from its background to the objectives, main provisions, amendments, criticism, importance, and impact. The book presents complicated topics in an easy way, which helps better comprehension. The author is an expert civil service trainer.

4. Our Parliament – Subhash Kashyap

The book describes the evolution of the Indian Parliament from the beginning to the present. It also talks about the roles and responsibilities of both the houses, their major functions, and different sessions held. The author, who is a distinguished scholar and well-known political scientist, also explains India’s election process.

5. Governance in India: Basic and Beyond – M Karthikeyan

Divided into 15 chapters, the book gives a basic idea of the Indian model of governance. It delves into issues concerning the judiciary, people’s rights, and the role of civil service in governance. The book is commonly referred to by civil service aspirants. It is written by a best-selling author of several educational books.

6. Important Judgments that Transformed India Alex Andrews George

Pathbreaking cases in the history of Indian judiciary form the crux of this book. It widely explains landmark cases and their judgements, along with their impact in the judiciary. Each chapter is divided into introduction, background, arguments, judgments, importance, and impact. It is read and comprehended by legal students, scholars and UPSC aspirants.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)