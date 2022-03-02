NTPC Invites Applications For 40 Engineer Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 140000/Month

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is accepting applications for 40 engineer vacancies in different projects and stations across the country. The posts are open for graduates in engineering or technology, and the recruitment will be based on GATE 2021 scores.

Things to know:

The recruitment drive is for the position of engineering executive trainees in 40 vacancies.

Candidates with a full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology — namely BE or BTech or AMIE — with a minimum of 65% marks under computer science/information technology and mining engineering can apply.

The selection process will be based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 scores.

There are 15 vacancies for computer science/information technology stream and 25 for mining.

Selected candidates will undergo one year training, and the final posting will be decided after the training.

Selected candidates may be placed in any of the projects or stations of NTPC across India.

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,40,000.

Applicants cannot be over 27 years of age.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

Candidates applying must have the requisite qualifications from universities/institutions that are recognised and approved by the Government of India.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position through the career section of NTPC’s official website.

Candidates should provide their GATE 2021 registration number while filling in the application. This is a mandatory requirement.

Candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature in the application.

They must pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 300.

For more details, check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration – 24 February 2022

Last date of registration – 10 March 2022

