Applications Open for IIT Madras’ AI Fellowship for Women; Stipend from Rs 40,000

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) has announced a fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science. Only women with a four-year bachelor’s or a master’s degree in relevant streams can apply for this post-baccalaureate (BACC) fellowship.
Things to know:
- Women under the age of 28 as of 31 December 2021 can apply for the fellowship.
- Applicants should have a four-year bachelor’s or a master’s degree in areas relevant to RBCDSAI like AI, Data Science, Applied Statistics and so on.
- Visit the official website to get the full list of eligibility criteria.
- The initial stipend amount starts at Rs 40,000 per month and depending upon the experience and qualification of the candidate, it may increase.
- Candidates get a chance to pick their faculty advisor based on research interests, alignment and availability after being interviewed by them.
- This position is categorised as project staff under a project.
- Fellows will get chances to attend talks and interact with top scientists from around the world.
- There are chances of getting published in top journals and conferences.
- Candidates will get an opportunity to attend women in tech events like ACM-W and Grace Hopper Celebration of women in computing.
- Other benefits like maternity leave and a female mentor can also be received upon request.
- Health insurance is provided to each post-BACC fellow.
- Library privileges inside the institute are also provided.
- For more details, visit the official website.
How to apply:
- Fill out the official form with relevant details.
- Updated your resume, statement of purpose and other documents that are to be uploaded.
- Candidates can enter the preferred faculties’ (three) names while applying.
- Selected candidates will be notified through SMS/ email.
- If selected, the candidate is expected to accept the offer immediately and provide a joining date within six weeks from the date of receiving the offer letter.
- For more information, go through the official website.
Important dates:
- Last date of application – 8 March 2022