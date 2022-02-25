Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Internship

Applications Open for IIT Madras’ AI Fellowship for Women; Stipend from Rs 40,000

The two-year research fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is open for eligible women under the age of 28.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) has announced a fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science. Only women with a four-year bachelor’s or a master’s degree in relevant streams can apply for this post-baccalaureate (BACC) fellowship.

Things to know:

  • Women under the age of 28 as of 31 December 2021 can apply for the fellowship.
  • Applicants should have a four-year bachelor’s or a master’s degree in areas relevant to RBCDSAI like AI, Data Science, Applied Statistics and so on.
  • Visit the official website to get the full list of eligibility criteria.
  • The initial stipend amount starts at Rs 40,000 per month and depending upon the experience and qualification of the candidate, it may increase.
  • Candidates get a chance to pick their faculty advisor based on research interests, alignment and availability after being interviewed by them.
  • This position is categorised as project staff under a project.
  • Fellows will get chances to attend talks and interact with top scientists from around the world.
  • There are chances of getting published in top journals and conferences.
  • Candidates will get an opportunity to attend women in tech events like ACM-W and Grace Hopper Celebration of women in computing.
  • Other benefits like maternity leave and a female mentor can also be received upon request.
  • Health insurance is provided to each post-BACC fellow.
  • Library privileges inside the institute are also provided.
  • For more details, visit the official website.

How to apply:

  • Fill out the official form with relevant details.
  • Updated your resume, statement of purpose and other documents that are to be uploaded.
  • Candidates can enter the preferred faculties’ (three) names while applying.
  • Selected candidates will be notified through SMS/ email.
  • If selected, the candidate is expected to accept the offer immediately and provide a joining date within six weeks from the date of receiving the offer letter.
  • For more information, go through the official website.

Important dates:

  • Last date of application – 8 March 2022

