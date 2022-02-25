19-YO Hitchhikes Across 100 Cities with Just Rs. 2500; Plans for Siberia Next

Nagpur born Rohan Agarwal is on a mission to reach Siberia with only a dream, a backpack, and Rs 2,500 in his pocket.

From a very young age, he was inspired by the gurukul education system. As part of this, he undertook a deshatan (journey across India), and visited over 100 Indian cities to learn about different people and their cultures.

“The road is my university and the people I come across are my teachers,” says this 19-year-old. He adds that such journeys are opportunities to witness humanity, which comes in the form of food, shelter, clothing, and even help with mobile recharge sometimes.

Today, this passionate traveller is on his way to Siberia, and aims of hoisting the tricolour in the land at the end of this hitchhiking. The teenager has also planned the trip as an eco-friendly one, where no damage is caused to nature.

“I want to tell people that humanity still exists, that good people still exist. Not everyone judges others based on religion, language, caste, creed and job profiles. The world is not all about give and take,” he says.

Watch this young traveller as he embarks upon the journey of a lifetime: