Watch How Entrepreneur Makes Edible Straws Using Rice & Tapioca, Priced at Just Re 1

Pune-based entrepreneur Ruchi Jain is on a mission to change India into a single-use plastic-free country. For this, her startup Paivi is manufacturing alternatives for daily use plastic products.

Their flagship product is the edible straw, which costs just Re 1. Made from rice and tapioca, the straws are sold to 50 hotels as well as 100 quick service restaurants across India, she says.

On her mountaineering trips, Ruchi would often come across and pick up garbage along her way. On conducting research, she found that “an average human being uses 34,000 straws in their lifetime, which takes 400-500 years to turn into microplastic”.

To find a solution, she launched Paivi in 2019. “I happened to see some plastic alternatives in the Korean market and shipped them here. Then I started to think about developing them locally,” she says.

Apart from straws, the company also manufactures loofahs, toothbrushes, combs, razors, bottles and other toiletries.

