9-Year-Old Eco-Warrior Creates 20 Mini Forests, Plants Thousands Of Fruit Trees

Prasiddhi was four years old when Cyclone Vardah hit Chennai. Even at that age, she was concerned that all her favourite trees were now gone.

Now, at the age of nine, her love for nature continues, and she has planted thousands of trees in Mahindra World City, where she lives.

These include 28,500 fruit trees and 20 mini forests, which she has planted painstakingly with her own hands. She is also the founder of Prasiddhi Forest Foundation, which aims to make the world a better place with more green cover, and encourage recycling.

“Right from the age of two, I had an unconditional bond with nature’s beauty. Watching the trees and birds mingle with each other is the most beautiful thing,” she says.

With the support of many like-minded eco-warriors, Prasiddhi is on a mission to plant one lakh trees by the end of 2022.

Watch this young changemaker in action: