UPSC Aspirant Runs ‘Free School Under The Bridge’ For 150 Underprivileged Students

In Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar area, around 150 students flock to a makeshift school every day to learn. Their education is free of cost, and they no longer have to worry about a lack of access to online classes.

All this has been possible thanks to Badaun-born Naresh Pal. Growing up, he watched how his parents, both farmers, were unable to provide him with a proper education with their income. Even as he went to college, he had to take up private tuitions to fund his studies.

While Naresh has been teaching children living on the banks of Yamuna River for the last 10 years, the ‘Free School Under The Bridge’ was born after witnessing the burden on education due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Today, he teaches these children while preparing for his own UPSC exams.

The school has no roof, walls, or even tables and chairs. But thanks to donations from kind strangers and well wishers, it does have stationery and toilets.

Watch how Naresh is giving children a shot at a better future here: