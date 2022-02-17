DRDO Scholarship for Girls: Open For Engineering Students, Amount Upto Rs 186000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scholarship scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate level girl students is established by the Research and Development wing of the Ministry of Defence. It is provided through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB).

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) accepts online applications.

Things to know:

Students pursuing the first year BE/ME, BTech/M Tech or BSc/MSc in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, avionics, aircraft engineering, space engineering and rocketry can apply.

They must be enrolled in any government/ autonomous/ UGC or AICTE approved colleges.

Applicants must be citizens of India.

A total of 30 scholarships are being offered– 20 for undergraduates and 10 for postgraduate students.

Undergraduate students will receive a scholarship amount of up to Rs 1,20,000 per year and postgraduate students will receive Rs 1,86,000 per year.

For postgraduate students, a minimum of 60 per cent marks in an undergraduate degree and a valid GATE score are a must for applying.

Undergraduate applicants must have secured admission in the first year with a valid JEE main score.

For more information, visit the official websites of RAC or AR&DB.

Find the official advertisement here.

How to apply?

Online applications can be submitted on the official website of RAC.

Necessary certificates and grade cards are to be submitted while applying.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying.

Important dates:

The last date to apply is 31 March 2022.

In case of application-related queries, write to pro.recruitment@gov.in.

For status of approval related queries, write to ardb.hqr@gov.in.