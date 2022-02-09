IISc Invites Applications from Graduates for 100 Technical Assistant Vacancies

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has announced a recruitment drive for technical assistants for 100 posts. Graduates of science or technical streams can apply for the vacancies.

Selected candidates will be provided with a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 and other allowances.

Things to know:

Applying candidates should be citizens of India.

Candidates who are graduates in BTech, BE, BArch, BSc, BCA or BVSc with a minimum of 55 per cent marks can apply.

The maximum age limit of candidates should be 26 years as on 28 February 2022.

Age relaxation is given to SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and ex-servicemen.

Four vacancies are reserved for physically disabled candidates, which is two each for one leg affected and hearing impaired categories.

Selection will be based on a job-oriented aptitude test.

The written aptitude test will be a computer-based multiple-choice question paper.

Selected candidates will be under a probation period of two years, till the end of the last day of the month in which the appointee attains the age of superannuation. After this, they will become regular employees.

For more details, read the official notification.

How to apply:

Candidates are advised to apply only through IISc’s online recruitment portal.

A non-refundable online application fee of Rs 500 is to be paid.

A printout of the application is to be retained for future reference.

Call letters for the written test will be sent to the eligible candidates via email.

Go through the official notification for more details.

Important dates:

Starting date for online application – 7 February 2022.

Closing date of online application – 28 February.

To clear your queries, write to office.hr@iisc.ac.in.