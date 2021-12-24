18 Legendary Biryani Eateries In India You Need To Try

Few one-dish meals are as dazzling as a sublime biryani. And these days in India, it’s difficult not to find oneself in the general vicinity of a great biryani.



In fact, India’s love for biryani has grown so passionate that the dish was the country’s most ordered dish for the 6th year in a row, according to Swiggy’s sixth StatEATstics report. The same report mentions India ordered over 60 million biryanis via Swiggy this year!



The numbers don’t lie – love for biryani is a shared emotion across India, one that stands testimony to its ability to travel to different parts of the country, and evolve into a novel regional variant.



The one-pot meal has mastered this trick time and again, ever since it first arrived in India.

And much of this has happened due to legendary eateries that have lived and breathed Biryani for years.



So we decided to credit them via this epic bucket list of 18 iconic biryani eateries (in no particular order). Let us know what you think of their fabled offerings!

1. Kayees, Kochi



Where: Gujarati Rd, Near Gujarati Temple, Mattancherry, Kochi, Kerala

What to Try: Chicken & Mutton Biryani, Chicken Fry



2. Hotel Navayuga, Bengaluru

Where: Aparna Complex, No 1, SC Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

What to Try: Andhra Naati Biryani, Mutton Roast, Chilli Chicken



3. Meghana Foods, Bengaluru

Where: Outer Ring Rd, above Sony Centre, opposite Park Plaza, Kasavanahalli Village, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

What To Try: Special Boneless Biryani, Chicken 555, Ghee Roast Chicken







4. Bawarchi, Hyderabad

Where: Plot No. 44, RTC X Rd, Opposite Sandhya Theatre, Jawahar Nagar, Chikkadpally, New Nallakunta, Hyderabad

What to try: Chicken Biryani, Tangdi Kebab,



5. Shadab Biryani, Hyderabad

Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, Near High Court, High Court Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Paya Soup, Shikambari Kebabs



6. Cafe Bahar, Hyderabad

Where: 3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Rd, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad

What to Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Haleem, Irani Chai





7. Dindigul Venu Biriyani, Dindigul

Where: 49, East Car Street, S Car Street Nr. Sophia Matriculation School, Begambur

What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Chicken Lollypop



8. Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar, Mumbai



Where: Shop No. 94 Big Building, 3rd Marine St, opp. Metro Gol Masjid, 1st Bhatwadi, Marine Lines, Mumba

What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Dabba Gosht, Apple Chicken, Seekh Kebab



9. Persian Darbar, Mumbai

Where: B Wing, Time Square Building, B3, Andheri – Kurla Rd, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai

What To Try: Mutton Kabsa, Raan Biryani, Barra Chicken, Baklava



10. Idrees Biryani, Lucknow

Where: Jauhari Mohalla, Raja Bazar, Chowk, Lucknow

What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Chicken Korma



11. Lalla Biryani, Lucknow

Where: Bal Mukund Bajpai Marg, Tambaque Mandi, Chaupatiyan, Chowk, Lucknow

What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Mutton Korma with Paratha



12. Babu Shahi Bawarchi, Delhi

Where: Shops no. 4-5, Matka Peer, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

What To Try: Matka Biryani with Curry, Galouti Kebabs





13. Andhra Bhawan, Delhi

Where: 1, Ashoka Rd, near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi

What To Try: Special Chicken Biryani on Sunday, Andhra Thali



14. Aminia, Kolkata

Where: Rajarhat Main Rd, opposite Karnataka Bank, Chinar Park, Sukanta Pally, Baguiati, Kolkata

What To Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Handi Curry, Phirni



15. Arsalan, Kolkata

Where: Marina Garden Court, No. 191, 7 Point, Park St, Beniapukur, Kolkata

What To Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Arsalan Special Kebab, Mutton Stew





16. Sukkubhai Biryani, Chennai

Where: No 333, MKN Rd, next to Indian Bank, Alandur, Chennai

What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Pepper Chicken



17. Yaa Mohaideen Biryani, Chennai

Where: 4/15, Grand Southern Trunk Rd, Near Olympia Grande Apartments, Periyar Nagar, Pallavaram, Chennai

What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Mutton Shawarma, Crab Lollipop



18. Rahmath Hotel, Kozhikode

Where: Aravind Ghosh Rd, near Mathrubhumi Office, Mananchira, Kozhikode

What to Try: Chicken & Mutton Biryani, Mutton Stew, Parotta with Chicken Curry

Now that we have given you a list of iconic spots to get your biryani fix, pick out your favourite variety from the Biryani Map of India!

