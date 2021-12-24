18 Legendary Biryani Eateries In India You Need To Try

Few one-dish meals are as dazzling as a sublime biryani. And these days in India, it’s difficult not to find oneself in the general vicinity of a great biryani.
In fact, India’s love for biryani has grown so passionate that the dish was the country’s most ordered dish for the 6th year in a row, according to Swiggy’s sixth StatEATstics report. The same report mentions India ordered over 60 million biryanis via Swiggy this year!
The numbers don’t lie – love for biryani is a shared emotion across India, one that stands testimony to its ability to travel to different parts of the country, and evolve into a novel regional variant.
Read the history of biryani here.
The one-pot meal has mastered this trick time and again, ever since it first arrived in India.
And much of this has happened due to legendary eateries that have lived and breathed Biryani for years.
So we decided to credit them via this epic bucket list of 18 iconic biryani eateries (in no particular order). Let us know what you think of their fabled offerings!
1. Kayees, Kochi
Where: Gujarati Rd, Near Gujarati Temple, Mattancherry, Kochi, Kerala
What to Try: Chicken & Mutton Biryani, Chicken Fry
2. Hotel Navayuga, Bengaluru
Where: Aparna Complex, No 1, SC Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka
What to Try: Andhra Naati Biryani, Mutton Roast, Chilli Chicken
3. Meghana Foods, Bengaluru
Where: Outer Ring Rd, above Sony Centre, opposite Park Plaza, Kasavanahalli Village, Marathahalli, Bengaluru
What To Try: Special Boneless Biryani, Chicken 555, Ghee Roast Chicken
View this post on Instagram
4. Bawarchi, Hyderabad
Where: Plot No. 44, RTC X Rd, Opposite Sandhya Theatre, Jawahar Nagar, Chikkadpally, New Nallakunta, Hyderabad
What to try: Chicken Biryani, Tangdi Kebab,
5. Shadab Biryani, Hyderabad
Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, Near High Court, High Court Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad
What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Paya Soup, Shikambari Kebabs
6. Cafe Bahar, Hyderabad
Where: 3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Rd, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad
What to Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Haleem, Irani Chai
View this post on Instagram
7. Dindigul Venu Biriyani, Dindigul
Where: 49, East Car Street, S Car Street Nr. Sophia Matriculation School, Begambur
What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Chicken Lollypop
8. Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar, Mumbai
Where: Shop No. 94 Big Building, 3rd Marine St, opp. Metro Gol Masjid, 1st Bhatwadi, Marine Lines, Mumba
What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Dabba Gosht, Apple Chicken, Seekh Kebab
9. Persian Darbar, Mumbai
Where: B Wing, Time Square Building, B3, Andheri – Kurla Rd, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai
What To Try: Mutton Kabsa, Raan Biryani, Barra Chicken, Baklava
View this post on Instagram
10. Idrees Biryani, Lucknow
Where: Jauhari Mohalla, Raja Bazar, Chowk, Lucknow
What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Chicken Korma
11. Lalla Biryani, Lucknow
Where: Bal Mukund Bajpai Marg, Tambaque Mandi, Chaupatiyan, Chowk, Lucknow
What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Mutton Korma with Paratha
12. Babu Shahi Bawarchi, Delhi
Where: Shops no. 4-5, Matka Peer, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
What To Try: Matka Biryani with Curry, Galouti Kebabs
View this post on Instagram
13. Andhra Bhawan, Delhi
Where: 1, Ashoka Rd, near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi
What To Try: Special Chicken Biryani on Sunday, Andhra Thali
14. Aminia, Kolkata
Where: Rajarhat Main Rd, opposite Karnataka Bank, Chinar Park, Sukanta Pally, Baguiati, Kolkata
What To Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Handi Curry, Phirni
15. Arsalan, Kolkata
Where: Marina Garden Court, No. 191, 7 Point, Park St, Beniapukur, Kolkata
What To Try: Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Arsalan Special Kebab, Mutton Stew
View this post on Instagram
16. Sukkubhai Biryani, Chennai
Where: No 333, MKN Rd, next to Indian Bank, Alandur, Chennai
What to Try: Mutton Biryani, Pepper Chicken
17. Yaa Mohaideen Biryani, Chennai
Where: 4/15, Grand Southern Trunk Rd, Near Olympia Grande Apartments, Periyar Nagar, Pallavaram, Chennai
What To Try: Mutton Biryani, Mutton Shawarma, Crab Lollipop
18. Rahmath Hotel, Kozhikode
Where: Aravind Ghosh Rd, near Mathrubhumi Office, Mananchira, Kozhikode
What to Try: Chicken & Mutton Biryani, Mutton Stew, Parotta with Chicken Curry
View this post on Instagram
Now that we have given you a list of iconic spots to get your biryani fix, pick out your favourite variety from the Biryani Map of India!