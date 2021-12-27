Want a Free Workcation to Robinson Crusoe Island? Here’s Your Chance to Do So

This article has been sponsored by Lenovo India

It’s been almost two years since the pandemic hit and toppled our work culture as well as social life. Working from home can get a bit mundane at times but what if you could work 400 miles West on the remote island of Robinson Crusoe, the land which inspired novelist Daniel Defoe?

The invitation to work in the Juan Fernandez Islands in Chile for free only mandates that candidates are free to work remotely for one month while also being able to volunteer for 20 hours a week.

This hybrid work system aims to provide a better work-life balance.

Lenovo has come up with an interesting initiative called Work for Humankind. In partnership with Island Conservation and the Robinson Crusoe Island community, it aims to prevent the extinction of endangered species and support the local community on its journey to sustainability along with daily work.

Island Conservation is a global, not for profit conservation organisation that prevents extinctions and restores islands. Along with them, the company is hoping to encourage professionals and employers around the world to think differently about the future of work and empower remote communities to join the global remote workforce.

This initiative is based on research by Lenovo that reveals the growing significance of remote and hybrid work for respondents, spotlighting their increasing desire for flexibility.

The new global research study surveyed more than 15,000 people across Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US which came up with the understanding of the powerful connection between technology and humanity. The research found that 63 per cent of those surveyed are open to ‘working from anywhere’ in the world, with almost two-thirds admitting they would be happier to work greater hours if it is from a remote location.

Almost 61 per cent of respondents also believe it is important to give back and contribute positively to the communities they are visiting during work from anywhere which resulted in the forming of such a campaign.

Robinson Crusoe Island is one of the most ecologically rich places but faces many challenges including access to education, healthcare, the impact of habitat degradation and invasive species. Roughly 900 people live in San Juan Bautista of Robinson Crusoe Island, a rural community in one of the most remote locations in Latin America.

“Work for Humankind will send select volunteers with a range of skills, backgrounds, and specialities to Robinson Crusoe to help prevent the extinction of endangered species and support the local community as it works toward achieving sustainability, all while being able to continue working their current jobs remotely. This will be done through several life-changing restoration projects in partnership with Island Conservation and the local community on Robinson Crusoe Island, including developing much-needed connectivity solutions for the Island’s infrastructure,” Lenovo’s press release notes.

The role of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group is to create a technology hub with high-speed internet connectivity. The projects include:

Help the island advance its goals and equip volunteers to do their daily jobs and support conservation projects on this haven of wildlife and cultural diversity.

Their long-term goal is to develop infrastructure to increase internet bandwidth to at least 10Mbps.

Establishing a community technology hub and providing a legacy fund to maintain the community hub and/or support community projects are some of them.

Emily Ketchen, Vice President and CMO of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo comments, “Whether it’s due to the life-changing nature of the pandemic, or society’s increased focus on sustainability, people are recognising the weight of doing good and technology’s role in enabling that. We’re launching Work for Humankind, to draw attention to the importance of our wellbeing as well as that of our communities, by showcasing how tech innovation can enable us to achieve both.”

Pablo Manríquez Angulo, Mayor of Robinson Crusoe says, “We’re so excited to get started and to see the positive impact that the volunteers can bring to our community, the biodiversity, and island ecosystems on Robinson Crusoe.”

To become a volunteer and be a part of this wonderful opportunity free of cost, apply at https://bit.ly/3pNP0aY on or before 31st December 2021.

