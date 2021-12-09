Gujju Ben Na Nasta: A Grandma’s Journey From Tragedy to Becoming a Beacon of Hope

We have heard enough stories of grandchildren helping their grannies but Urmila Asher, a 77-year-old lady changes this narrative by helping her grandson to start a Gujarati snack business.

Urmila has seen back-to-back tragedies in life. She lost her daughter when the child was two-and-a-half years old and two sons later due to heart disease and brain tumour, respectively.

In 2019, her only grandson Harsh, met with an accident and lost his lower lip.

After the incident and surgery, Harsh preferred to remain at home due to an identity crisis from his changed face. The family lost their financial stability as well.

Urmila, a witness to all these instances, assured all the support she could offer.

So, in 2020, the duo started Gujju Ben Na Nasta, which sells homemade Gujarati delicacies. The business is popular all over Charni road, Mumbai, and earns them a revenue of Rs 3 lakh per month.

Together, they have overcome the setbacks in life and built an empire of good food. Moreover, they inspired many lives and Urmila even became a TedX speaker.

Watch the story of this nani who tells the world that ‘life must go on’ even after major tragedies: