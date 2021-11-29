Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Dev Pratap set up a non-profit organisation called Voice of Slum, which offers education to over 800 slum kids and takes care of their requirements.

Once a Ragpicker and a Drug Addict, He Now Educates and Feeds Over 800 Slum Kids

Dev Pratap, who ran away from home as a child, started Voice of Slum NGO in 2016. He now feeds over 1,000 people in the Gwalior slums every day.

When Dev Pratap ran away from his home at the age of 11, he was clueless about what would happen next. But after an eventful life on the streets of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, he knew he was destined to help kids who struggle to earn their daily bread.

Dev was a ragpicker and slept in the midst of garbage. In order to escape the stench, he started using drugs. Later, he got addicted to it and even began robbing people to find money for drugs.

Life took a turn when he was arrested and jailed for 15 days, and the kindness of a stranger transformed his life.

Dev is now the store manager of a reputed company and most importantly, he serves the slum people by providing meals and education.

He set up a non-profit organisation called Voice of Slum, which offers education to over 800 slum kids and takes care of their requirements.

Dev along with his partner Chandini visit slums everyday and feed 1,000 people.

Dev’s unbelievable transformation and relentless service is a true inspiration. Watch his story here:

