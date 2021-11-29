ISRO Offers Free 12-Day Online Course on Conservation, Certificate Upon Completion

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a free online course for students. The course is titled ‘Geoinformatics for Biodiversity Conservation Planning.’

This course can be completed in 12 days and those who successfully complete it will be given a certificate.

Things to know:

The course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), which is a centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The course will be most beneficial for professionals from Central & State Government agencies, Private Organisations, NGO, students and researchers engaged in ecological studies.

Participants who maintain 70 per cent attendance and complete the course will be given a certificate.

Do note: The participants who attend the course sessions via the IIRS YouTube channel should mark their attendance through the offline session which will be made available after 24 hours.

The participants who attend the course sessions via the IIRS YouTube channel should mark their attendance through the offline session which will be made available after 24 hours. The course will be conducted between 6 December 2021 and 17 December 2021.

There is no fee being charged to attend this course.

All the course study materials like lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. will be made available online.

Video lectures will also be uploaded on e-class.

What will you learn?

Applications of Geographic information system (GIS) in biodiversity conservation planning

Fine scale mapping of vegetation using machine learning

3D characterisation of forest biodiversity

Functional biodiversity assessment using GIS

Wildlife habitat suitability assessment using GIS

Cloud computing for forest monitoring

Biodiversity informatics and wildlife telemetry.

How to register?

Those keen on registering for the course can log in here.

To register you will have to enter your personal details and educational qualifications.

Once all details have been entered, click on preview to go through the form.

Once done, click on the submit button.

For any query you might have, you can reach out to Mr Janardan Vishwakarma or Mr Ashok Ghildiyal on 0135-2524130 or email them at dlp@iirs.gov.in.

Advertisement

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)