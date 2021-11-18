BEL Recruitment 2021: Research Staff Vacancies For Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 1,60,000

Ten research staff vacancies are available at the Central Research Laboratory, Ghaziabad, under Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Software professionals with required experience can apply to the post. Apt candidates will be provided a permanent position with a salary up to Rs 1.6 lakh per month.

Eligibility:

Candidates should have completed their full time B.E.or B.Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering degrees.

Candidates should have secured first class in the qualifying degree.

Applicants should have a minimum of four years of post-qualification Industrial Experience in the C++, Java, Python, Algorithm Development, SW Documentation, SW Testing, AI and Big Data Analytics areas.

Candidates cannot be over 32 years as on 30 September 2021.

For more details, download the advertisement from their official website.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates will be called for a written test.

Based on the written test score, candidates will be shortlisted for an interview.

The list of candidates shortlisted for the written test and interview will be published on the official website.

Call letters of the shortlisted candidates will be sent through email.

The results of the final selection will be available on the official website.

Application fee of Rs 750 is non-refundable.

Applicants whose specialisation mentioned in the degree certificate does not tally with the branch mentioned in the application will not be considered for selection.

A print out of the e-mail and a valid Government ID proof are necessary to attend the written test.

Candidates are advised to go through the official advertisement thoroughly before applying.

An E-III grade research fellow will be paid anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.6 lakh plus admissible allowances per month.

How To Apply?

Eligible candidates may apply online by clicking the link provided against the advertisement.

No manual/paper applications will be entertained and candidates are advised not to send any hard copy to this office.

Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

Applicants are required to scan the following documents and attach the same in PDF format:

Class 10 /SSC/SSLC marks sheet (as proof of date of birth) PUC/ Intermediate /Class 12 marks sheet B.E./ B.Tech. semester-wise mark sheets Final Degree certificate is B.E./B.Tech, which must clearly indicate the class secured and the discipline Minimum four years post-qualification industrial experience certificate/s from previous/current employer. Where the current employment certificate is not produced, the offer letter of current employment, latest pay slip and employee ID proof should be compulsorily attached. Colour photograph of the applicant in JPG or PNG format. The photograph should be minimum 100×100 and maximum 150×150 pixel and file size should not exceed 1 MB. Signature of the applicant should be scanned and uploaded in JPG or PNG format. Receipt for having remitted the application fee through SBI Collect Applicants if working in PSUs / Govt organisations should compulsorily submit a ‘No Objection Certificate’ at the time of interview without which they will not be allowed to appear for the interview. OBC, SC, ST and persons with disabilities (PwD) certificates to be submitted as per the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application – 16 November 2021.

Last date to submit application – 8 December 2021.

The exact date and time of the written test shall be communicated later via email.

For queries related to the advertisement and payment of application fee, write to hrcrlgad@bel.co.in or call 0120-2814666.

For technical support with regard to online submission of application form, write to cbtexamhelpdesk@gmail.com or call 8866678549/8866678559.