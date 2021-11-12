Viral On Internet: Farmers Stop Harvesting To Rescue & Reunite 5 Cubs With Their Mother

In a heartwarming example of community and kindness, locals of an undisclosed area put harvesting and farming activities on hold to rescue five jungle cat cubs.

In a viral Twitter thread, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video in which officials carried out the rescue operations for five Felis chaus (jungle cat) cubs, who are a protected species. Kaswan said the cubs were found by farmers while they were harvesting in a field. The authorities were alerted and in the video, farmers and locals can be seen making arrangements for the cubs.

In a detailed thread, Kaswan wrote, “All [cubs] were so small that they could not have survived without the mother. So we decided to reunite them…Teams and villagers stationed for the night near the location, so that they can be monitored and no disturbances occur.” (sic)

What was even more marvellous to see was that in a few pictures, Kaswan documented how the mother worked overnight to take her cubs back, slowly and stealthily, one at a time.

The rescue work went viral on social media and was even picked up by international publications.

Watch the video to see the rescue operations in action:

And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field. pic.twitter.com/OvKeUNNnJB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Parveen Kaswan posts frequent informative posts about wildlife. You can follow him on Twitter here.