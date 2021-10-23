IIT Bombay Hosts Eureka! Junior; Winner Gets Scholarship Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

In an attempt to encourage entrepreneurship amongst students of Classes 6 to 12 a competition is being organised by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay along with Ed-tech app Practically. This is the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior.

Things to know:

Students who are keen on applying for this competition must do so before 26 October 2021.

This National Entrepreneurship Olympiad will be hosted on Practically’s test platform on 31 October 2021.

Those keen on participating are required to download the app by clicking here.

For the test students will be divided into three groups – Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9 and 10 and Classes 11 and 12. Students will also be provided with a sample test.

The top two winners across all categories will be awarded a Practically scholarship worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh. They will also receive an overall cash prize of Rs 15,000 from IIT Bombay.

All phases of the competition will be conducted online only.

Students can register as a team with a maximum of three members. Individual participants are also welcome.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible students can click here to access the registration site.

Students are required to fill out the form with their personal, school and contact details.

Once the form is filled out an email will be sent to the id the students have provided. Candidates must ensure that they enter the correct email id for all future correspondence.

Timeline:

Eureka! Junior launch – 22 August 2021

Eureka! Junior Registration deadline – 26 October 2021

Olympiad – 31 October 2021

Semifinalist declaration – 25 November 2021

Advance workshop – 4 and 5 December 2021

Mentoring – 6 to 26 December 2021

Final Submission – 10 January 2022

Final Declaration – 22 January 2022

Practise Pitching – 28 and 29 January 2022

Finals – 1st week of February

Guidelines:

Workshop: Free online workshops covering the basics of Entrepreneurship, Idea Generation and Idea Validation will be conducted.

Preliminary Submission: The semifinalists are required to submit a pitch deck (presentation) covering the various aspects of their startup idea before coming to the advanced workshop.

Advance Workshop: The semifinalists will have the opportunity to attend the Advanced Workshops of entrepreneurship.

Mentoring: The teams will be allotted mentors to help improve the students’ ideas.

Finals: The finals will be conducted online where the finalists are required to pitch their startup idea in front of a panel of judges.

Speaking about this competition, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO of Practically, said, “We want to create a generation of successful entrepreneurs from across the country and believe that Practically’s high-quality content and IIT Bombay’s prestigious legacy will help students achieve that.”

For any query that you might have, you can write to – junior@ecell.in or eureka2021@ecell.in.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)