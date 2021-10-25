IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for 95 Vacancies With Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is looking to recruit for 95 vacancies. Being an Indian national is one of the criteria to apply for the vacancies. The other criteria are as follows:

Things to know:

Candidates will be appointed on a regular basis, with one year probation period, which may be extended based on the assessment of performance.

The vacancies available are that of Deputy Registrar, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Technician, etc.

Those selected will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,09,200, based on their qualification and experience.

Eligible candidates can apply for more than one position. To do so they have to submit multiple application forms.

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated once the process is completed.

The qualification requirement for each position varies. One can click here to check out the complete list.

Do note that application forms will be accepted only until 5 pm on 16 November 2021.

There is an application fee that needs to be paid at the time of submitting the form.

Don’t use bullets and special characters while filling out the application form.

Available vacancies:

Deputy Registrar – 3

Assistant Registrar – 9

Hindi officer – 1

Student’s counsellor – 1

Junior Technical Superintendent translation – 1

Junior Technical Superintendent – 12

Junior Superintendent – 15

Physical Training Instructor – 4

Junior Technician – 17

Junior Assistant – 31

Drive Grade III – 1

How to apply:

The online registration process requires candidates to register on the website first. Once done all details will be shared with the candidate via an email.

Ensure that all the mandatory boxes are filled out while filling out the form.

At every stage candidates are required to keep saving the form to ensure that they do not lose the data once entered.

A tab requiring candidates to enter travel details is also mandatory. Please fill this out with all relevant details.

Candidates are also required to upload a photograph of themselves and their signature. Photo size should not be more than 30KB and the size of the format for the signature should not be more than 20KB.

Please do not send the hard copy of the application form via post or any other mode.

If you experience any technical difficulties while filling the online application, please e-mail: oaadmin@iitk.ac.in or call on 0512-2597467/2596061. Candidates will be entertained during office hours only between 9.00 am to 5.00 pm from Monday to Friday.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)