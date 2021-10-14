Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 44,900

The Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway will soon be accepting applications for 63 new vacancies for 2021.

Things to know:

Vacancies are open for 39 posts of junior engineer (track machine) in level 06, and 24 posts for technician III (track machine) in level 02.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 44,900.

Interested candidates can submit their online application between 22 October 2021 (10am) and 21 November 2021 (6pm).

Who can apply?

The lower age limit for eligibility is 18 years as of 1 January 2022.

The upper age limit for eligibility for unreserved category is 42 years as of 1 January 2022. This varies for SC/ST/OBC categories, respectively.

Candidates applying for the post of junior engineer must possess a three-year diploma in one of the courses mentioned in the official notification.

Those applying for the post of technician III must possess a matriculation degree.

Candidates applying in reserved categories must possess relevant caste certificates.

Those appearing in and/or awaiting results of the minimum qualifying examination at the time of applying are not eligible.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply by filling the application form available on the RRC-WR website.

The recruitment process will involve a Computer Based Test (CBT), document verification, and medical examination.

A list of eligible employees will be notified on the website for the perusal of the candidates.

Candidates are requested to check all relevant details before submitting the application. Inaccuracy of information may lead to debarment from the Railway Recruitment Cell.

Edited by Yoshita Rao

Feature Image Source: Wikimedia Commons