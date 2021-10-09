IOCL Announces 71 Vacancies For Postgraduates, Salaries Upto Rs 140000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is conducting recruitment for 71 vacancies.

Things to know

The vacancies available are for Assistant Quality Control Officer. Candidates with an MSc in Chemistry including organic, inorganic, applied, physical or industrial chemistry are eligible to apply. Postgraduates with an MSc in other branches of Chemistry including biochemistry, pharmacy, geochemistry or food technology are not eligible to apply. Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their qualifying degree to apply. Only degrees obtained through full-time regular courses will be eligible. The applicants need to have an experience of two years in testing, R&D, quality control in petroleum, and polymers labs. OR, they must have two years of experience working in any NABL accredited laboratory. Online applications have been opened from 1 October 2021. Candidates will be posted at any unit or location of IOCL. This may be changed during the service period. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Before applying for the position, candidates are requested to read through the official advertisement.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL.

Step 2: After reading the official notification, select apply online.

Step 3: Register as a new applicant by following the instructions and log in.

Step 4: Once you have accessed the application form, fill in the details and upload the necessary documents.

Advertisement

Step 5: Before submitting the application form, an application fee of Rs 300 is to be paid online.

The last day to submit the online application form is 22 October 2021.

Step 6: After submitting the application form, the hard copies of the mentioned documents and certificates must be courier to The Advertiser, Post Box number 3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003.

The last to send in documents is 6 November 2021.

For more information visit the official website or refer to the advertisement.