DRDO’s Dare to Dream Contest Open to Individuals & Startups; Prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is conducting the Dare to Dream 3.0 contest for individuals and startups. This is a tribute to former President and eminent scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Things to know:

This is the third edition of the contest. The previous two editions were met with huge success.

The objective of this contest is to provide a platform for innovators in order to unearth their disruptive ideas and concepts. Enhancing the defence capabilities is the end goal of this contest.

In order to participate, individuals applying must be above 18 years of age.

Startups participating in this contest should be owned by Indians and recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The entries will be screened in a two-pronged manner. They will first be screened by a domain expert committee and then a short-listing and ranking process will be carried out by an independent expert committee.

Application details:

Eligible and interested individuals and start-ups must send in their application form only via the online mode.

An individual who is also running a startup can apply under both categories.

Selection of the challenges you wish to tackle must be submitted beforehand.

An individual or start-up can choose to tackle up to five challenges.

The proposal being submitted must be in English or Hindi.

No reference to the identity of the person submitting the proposal must be made. If done, the application is liable to be rejected.

Only winners will be intimated via email or the official website.

Online applications have opened since 4 October 2021 and will close on 1 December 2021.

All expenses relating to the contest shall be borne by the individuals or startups.

In case the participant wins this contest, their PAN card must be furnished to be able to claim the prize money.

This contest is not open to DRDO employees and their family members.

List of areas for the contest:

Remote detection and protection of CBRNE agents

Development of underwater communication systems

Smart batteries and self-healing batteries for military applications

Defence on cloud (blockchain technology, IoT, ML, AI)

Cognitive technologies for sensing and adaptation

Shockwave applications for defence

Innovative ideas for anti-drone

Technology ideas for soldiers as a system

Non-line of sight optical imaging

Open category: Exploring the unthinkable and unimaginable

Award details:

1st prize – Rs 5 lakh for individual entries and Rs 10 lakh for startups

2nd prize – Rs 4 lakh for individual entries and Rs 8 lakh for startups

3rd prize – Rs 3 lakh for individual entries and Rs 6 lakh for startups

For more details on the contest, click here.

