DRDO’s Dare to Dream Contest Open to Individuals & Startups; Prize Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is conducting the Dare to Dream 3.0 contest for individuals and startups. This is a tribute to former President and eminent scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Things to know:
- This is the third edition of the contest. The previous two editions were met with huge success.
- The objective of this contest is to provide a platform for innovators in order to unearth their disruptive ideas and concepts. Enhancing the defence capabilities is the end goal of this contest.
- In order to participate, individuals applying must be above 18 years of age.
- Startups participating in this contest should be owned by Indians and recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
- The entries will be screened in a two-pronged manner. They will first be screened by a domain expert committee and then a short-listing and ranking process will be carried out by an independent expert committee.
Application details:
- Eligible and interested individuals and start-ups must send in their application form only via the online mode.
- An individual who is also running a startup can apply under both categories.
- Selection of the challenges you wish to tackle must be submitted beforehand.
- An individual or start-up can choose to tackle up to five challenges.
- The proposal being submitted must be in English or Hindi.
- No reference to the identity of the person submitting the proposal must be made. If done, the application is liable to be rejected.
- Only winners will be intimated via email or the official website.
- Online applications have opened since 4 October 2021 and will close on 1 December 2021.
- All expenses relating to the contest shall be borne by the individuals or startups.
- In case the participant wins this contest, their PAN card must be furnished to be able to claim the prize money.
- This contest is not open to DRDO employees and their family members.
List of areas for the contest:
- Remote detection and protection of CBRNE agents
- Development of underwater communication systems
- Smart batteries and self-healing batteries for military applications
- Defence on cloud (blockchain technology, IoT, ML, AI)
- Cognitive technologies for sensing and adaptation
- Shockwave applications for defence
- Innovative ideas for anti-drone
- Technology ideas for soldiers as a system
- Non-line of sight optical imaging
- Open category: Exploring the unthinkable and unimaginable
Award details:
1st prize – Rs 5 lakh for individual entries and Rs 10 lakh for startups
2nd prize – Rs 4 lakh for individual entries and Rs 8 lakh for startups
3rd prize – Rs 3 lakh for individual entries and Rs 6 lakh for startups
For more details on the contest, click here.
