Govt Announces Free Coaching in Competitive Exams for SC & OBC; Apply Here

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced a free coaching scheme for students of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Castes (OBC). Read on for the eligibility criteria.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced a scheme for students of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Castes (OBC). This is a free coaching scheme for students belonging to families having an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakhs.

Things to know:

  • Students who wish to apply for this scheme are required to submit an application online.
  • The last date to submit applications is 10 September 2021.
  • To read more about the guidelines, click here.
  • Physical coaching classes will only be conducted in places where it is allowed. For the others, the mode of coaching will be online.
  • Click here to access the format you need to submit the income certificate in.
  • Selected students will also be provided with a stipend of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to outstation and local students, respectively.
  • A special allowance of Rs 2,000 will also be provided for students with disabilities.

What competitive examinations will be covered?

  • Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
  • State Public Service Commission (SPSC)
  • Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
  • Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)
  • National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)
  • Common Admission Test (CAT)
  • Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
  • Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
  • BANK
  • Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)
  • Commercial Pilot License (CPL)
  • National Defence Academy (NDA)
  • Combined Defence Service (CDS)
  • Test Of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)
  • Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)
  • Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)
  • Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT)

How to apply?

  • Students who wish to apply under this scheme, can click here.
  • Students will first need to register and provide details, which include full name, date of birth, father’s name, mobile number and Class 10 passing details.
  • Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation.
  • With the login credentials, you will be able to log in to the website to check the status of your application and complete all the formalities.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

