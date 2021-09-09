Govt Announces Free Coaching in Competitive Exams for SC & OBC; Apply Here

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced a scheme for students of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Castes (OBC). This is a free coaching scheme for students belonging to families having an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakhs.
Things to know:
- Students who wish to apply for this scheme are required to submit an application online.
- The last date to submit applications is 10 September 2021.
- To read more about the guidelines, click here.
- Physical coaching classes will only be conducted in places where it is allowed. For the others, the mode of coaching will be online.
- Click here to access the format you need to submit the income certificate in.
- Selected students will also be provided with a stipend of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to outstation and local students, respectively.
- A special allowance of Rs 2,000 will also be provided for students with disabilities.
What competitive examinations will be covered?
- Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
- State Public Service Commission (SPSC)
- Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
- Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)
- National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)
- Common Admission Test (CAT)
- Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
- Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
- BANK
- Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)
- Commercial Pilot License (CPL)
- National Defence Academy (NDA)
- Combined Defence Service (CDS)
- Test Of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)
- Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)
- Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)
- Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT)
How to apply?
- Students who wish to apply under this scheme, can click here.
- Students will first need to register and provide details, which include full name, date of birth, father’s name, mobile number and Class 10 passing details.
- Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation.
- With the login credentials, you will be able to log in to the website to check the status of your application and complete all the formalities.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)