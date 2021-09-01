NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, is conducting online recruitment.

Things to know

There are a total of 173 vacancies available. The positions available include that of Senior Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Senior Accountant, among others. Candidates with an engineering degree, accountancy qualification or an MBBS degree are eligible to apply. Candidates should have scored 60% marks in their final examinations. Except for the junior positions, candidates must have work experience to apply. To know the details, read the official notification. Selected candidates will be placed at projects/ power stations/ offices, including subsidiary companies of NHPC in various parts of the country or abroad. The candidates will also be eligible for a monthly salary ranging between Rs 29,000 to Rs 1,80,000, depending on the position. The selection process for the positions will include a computer-based test conducted online. Based on the online test’s performance the candidates will be offered a job. The last date to apply for the posts is 30 September 2021.

How to apply

Before applying, candidates are requested to read through the official notification to check their eligibility.

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select careers, and access the online application.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully, and keep scanned copies of documents like educational certificates ready to upload.

Step 4: Register yourself as a new candidate.

Step 5: Log in again with the provided credentials. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and submit.

To know more, refer to the official advertisement.