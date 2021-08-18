ISRO Offers 12-Day Online Course With Certificate on Global Navigation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a free online course called Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This is the 87th outreach program conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit under ISRO.

The course will be conducted between 13 September to 24 September 2021.

Things to know:

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of any stream are eligible to apply. Technical and scientific staff or researchers at any university are also eligible to apply. Participants of the course will be introduced to various topics, including Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and GNSS, their working principles, processing methods, mobile mapping, among others. You can check the detailed schedule of the course here. The course will be conducted by experts in the industry. The course includes study materials like lecture slides, video recordings of lectures, open source softwares and demonstrations. The material will be made available through the IIRS learning management system — E-Class. If you miss any of the live classes, the recordings will be uploaded 24 hours after the session on the E-Class portal There is no fee for this course. Candidates will receive an ISRO certificate, if they have 70 per cent attendance and 40 per cent passing marks in the exam conducted at the end of session. Interested candidates are requested to go through the official advertisement before applying.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select online registration under 87th Global Navigation Satellite System (Module 2).

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload required documents.

Please note: Candidates can register as individuals or through their institutions.

To know more, refer to the official advertisement or visit the official website.