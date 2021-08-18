ISRO Offers 12-Day Online Course With Certificate on Global Navigation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting a free online course called Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This is the 87th outreach program conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit under ISRO.
The course will be conducted between 13 September to 24 September 2021.
Things to know:
- Undergraduate and postgraduate students of any stream are eligible to apply. Technical and scientific staff or researchers at any university are also eligible to apply.
- Participants of the course will be introduced to various topics, including Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and GNSS, their working principles, processing methods, mobile mapping, among others.
- You can check the detailed schedule of the course here.
- The course will be conducted by experts in the industry.
- The course includes study materials like lecture slides, video recordings of lectures, open source softwares and demonstrations.
- The material will be made available through the IIRS learning management system — E-Class.
- If you miss any of the live classes, the recordings will be uploaded 24 hours after the session on the E-Class portal
- There is no fee for this course.
- Candidates will receive an ISRO certificate, if they have 70 per cent attendance and 40 per cent passing marks in the exam conducted at the end of session.
- Interested candidates are requested to go through the official advertisement before applying.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Step 2: Select online registration under 87th Global Navigation Satellite System (Module 2).
Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload required documents.
Please note: Candidates can register as individuals or through their institutions.
To know more, refer to the official advertisement or visit the official website.