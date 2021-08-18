Sustainable Hack: How To Make Organic Fertiliser From Onion Peels in 4 Steps

The onion peels that one usually dumps in the dustbin are a great source of minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium and copper. Using this natural raw material, you can create an organic, zero-budget garden fertiliser for your plants.

All you have to do is save the precious peels after using the onions, and do away with the need to spend hundreds of rupees on buying garden nourishing supplements.

Here is how you can make your own organic garden fertiliser in four easy steps:

1.Take three to four handfuls of onion peels.

2.Soak them into a litre of water.

3.Cover the mixture and let it sit for 24 hours.

4.Strain the mixture into a container for direct use.

The resultant deep-purple liquid is rich in potassium and can be used for indoor as well as outdoor plants. Using it three to four times a month proves to be sufficient in promoting plant health.

Watch this video to understand how to use onion peels to make organic fertiliser:

