Want To Grow Button Mushrooms at Home? Kashmiri Girl Shares How She Earns Rs 70k/Month

A small village called Gangoo in Kashmir’s Pulwama district is where 22-year-old Neelofar Jaan supports her education with an interesting idea and driven efforts.

Currently pursuing her Master’s degree in social work from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), she grows batch after batch of button mushrooms to support her family of four and combat the financial crisis that had posed a bump in her pursuit of higher education.

While earlier paying a semester fee of Rs 16,000 seemed like a distant dream, she now takes care of it with ease while also contributing to household affairs.

“We were going through a severe financial crisis, and I knew I had to do something about it,” says the young entrepreneur, whose house is often covered with clouds of white mushrooms.

Neelofar adds, “I took a one week course to learn the procedure of growing mushrooms at the Agricultural Department of Government Degree College of Pulwama. It was tough in the beginning, but through practice, I mastered the skill and began mushroom farming at home.”

Advertisement

It takes three months for her to grow one unit of mushrooms, which fetches her approximately 500 kg.

“I sell these in the local markets and earn an income of Rs 70,000 per month,” she reveals.

Neelofar’s success has encouraged her to continue mushroom farming even while pursuing a career with a local NGO.

Sharing her knowledge of how to grow mushrooms at home with The Better India, she outlines a five-point process: