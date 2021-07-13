TBI’s Dhimant Parekh Shares What it’s Like to Build Something Impactful & Sustainable

Dhimant Parekh is a Bengaluru-based impact entrepreneur who co-founded our positive news platform – The Better India (TBI), along with Anuradha Kedia. Dhimant believes in using storytelling to drive impact and has received several accolades for his work through the years, including the Sankalp Award, the Manthan Award, and the India Innovation Award, among others. Over the years, TBI has grown to become Asia’s largest impact-driven, positive content platform.

Looking to expand ‘positive impact’ in the market, the team recently launched India’s first sustainability-focused subscription product range — The Better Home. Through a toxin-free, eco-friendly home care product range, The Better Home strives to protect the planet and inspire consumers to become changemakers in their own homes.

Recognising Dhimant’s efforts, he was invited for a conversation by the Sony BBC Earth initiative – ‘Earth Champions’. This initiative aims to celebrate heroes who are working tirelessly to inspire others and take a step towards a safer planet.

He was joined in that conversation by Pradeep Sangwan. Pradeep is a well-known thought leader, who has dedicated his life to protecting the environment. Pradeep is the founder of ‘Healing Himalayas’, and he moved to Himachal Pradesh in 2009 to take up the onerous task of cleaning the beautiful mountains. Since then, his team has cleared more than 400,000 kilos of waste dumped on the hills by tourists.

Watch The Conversation With Dhimant and Pradeep Here: