Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Announce 59 Vacancies, Apply Here

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Announce 59 Vacancies, Apply Here

Recruitment 2021: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is recruiting for apprentice positions. Read on for eligibility criteria.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has announced a recruitment drive to fill a total of 59 apprentice vacancies.

Things to know:

  • Candidates keen on applying for the position must do so on or before 15 June 2021.
  • Eligible candidates may send in their application only via the online portal.
  • To apply for the position, you can click here to access the official website.
  • If you have undergone or are undergoing or have applied for an apprentice position elsewhere, you may not apply for this position.
  • Candidates with a work experience of more than one year are also not eligible to apply.
  • Selected candidates will be paid a stipend per month.
  • Graduate Apprentice will be paid Rs 20,000, Technician Apprentice Rs 16,000 and Trade Apprentices (ITI holders) will get Rs 10,000.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice – 16 posts
  • Technician Apprentice – 13 posts
  • Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) – 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

BEL Recruitment
Representational image.
  • Candidates should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognised University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.
  • Candidates who have completed three years after obtaining their Degree/Diploma /ITI certificate (calculated from the
  • Date of Passing mentioned in the Provisional Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate or Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate) are not eligible.

How to apply?

  • Candidates are required to send an e-mail to bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in with their resume.
  • Candidates must also send a recent passport size photograph along with the registration number in apprentice portal.
  • Make sure that the address for all future communication, mobile number, along with proof for date of birth is also attached.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.