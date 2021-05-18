NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Announce 59 Vacancies, Apply Here

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has announced a recruitment drive to fill a total of 59 apprentice vacancies.
Things to know:
- Candidates keen on applying for the position must do so on or before 15 June 2021.
- Eligible candidates may send in their application only via the online portal.
- To apply for the position, you can click here to access the official website.
- If you have undergone or are undergoing or have applied for an apprentice position elsewhere, you may not apply for this position.
- Candidates with a work experience of more than one year are also not eligible to apply.
- Selected candidates will be paid a stipend per month.
- Graduate Apprentice will be paid Rs 20,000, Technician Apprentice Rs 16,000 and Trade Apprentices (ITI holders) will get Rs 10,000.
Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice – 16 posts
- Technician Apprentice – 13 posts
- Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) – 30 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognised University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.
- Candidates who have completed three years after obtaining their Degree/Diploma /ITI certificate (calculated from the
- Date of Passing mentioned in the Provisional Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate or Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate) are not eligible.
How to apply?
- Candidates are required to send an e-mail to bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in with their resume.
- Candidates must also send a recent passport size photograph along with the registration number in apprentice portal.
- Make sure that the address for all future communication, mobile number, along with proof for date of birth is also attached.
