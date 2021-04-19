IIT Madras Invites Applications for Fellowship in AI with a Salary of Rs 18 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in collaboration with the Narayanan Family Foundation is inviting applications for fellowships in artificial intelligence for social good at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI).

The objective of this fellowship is to attract early career AI researchers with exceptional promise to RBCDSAI, IIT Madras. Highlighting the uniqueness of this fellowship, Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBCDSAI-IIT Madras said, “This fellowship is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and to contribute in a significant way to socially relevant AI research.”

RBCDSAI was founded in August 2017 with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of data science and AI.

Things to know about this IIT Madras Fellowship:

This fellowship is open to researchers in the field of AI.

Those who are interested to apply their expertise for social good are encouraged to apply.

Recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance and other engineering branches with exceptional academic qualifications from The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) can apply.

This fellowship in AI for Social Good will pay a salary of between Rs 15 to Rs 18 lakhs per year for three years.

Selected candidates will get the chance to draw a one-time research grant of upto Rs 30 lakhs.

How to apply?

If you wish to apply for the fellowship, click here to access the google form.

Candidates are required to fill out their personal details, which includes email address, name and address.

Candidates will also have to upload their photograph and fill out their educational qualification details.

Proposed research statement in the field of artificial intelligence for social good in PDF format also needs to be uploaded.

Interested candidates seeking additional information can write to – nf3@rbcdsai.org.