ISRO Announces 24 Vacancies For MBA Grads, Salary Upto Rs 56000/Month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an official notification inviting applications to fill 24 vacancies in the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) at the Department of Space. The positions available are that of Administrative Officer, Account Officer, Purchase and Stores officer. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 56,100.

Who can apply?

According to the notification issued by ISRO, there are six vacancies for Administrative Officer, six for the Accounts Officer, and 12 for Purchase and Stores Officers. While some vacancies are at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru, others are at the SCL in Chandigarh.

Candidates fulfilling the following criteria are eligible to apply.

For the position of Administrative Officer, candidates who have a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and one year of experience in a supervisory capacity can apply.

For the same position, candidates holding any postgraduate degree with three years of work experience in a supervisory capacity. or those with a bachelor’s degree with five years of work experience can apply.

For the position of Accounts Officer, candidates who have qualified for their ACA, FCA or AICWA, FICWA and have one year of work experience can apply. Even candidates with an MBA degree and five years of work experience, an M.Com degree and three years of work experience, or a B.Com/BBA degree with one year of work experience can apply.

Experience must be in areas of accounting and finance.

For the position of Purchase and Stores Officer, candidates with an MBA in marketing or materials management with one year of experience in a supervisory capacity can apply. Graduates and postgraduate diploma holders in materials management or any other subject related to purchasing and stores activity are also eligible to apply.

Candidates must have work experience in the same field.

How to apply?

Before applying for any position, read through the detailed eligibility criteria here. Each candidate is allowed to apply only for one position.

Step 1: Visit the official website and access the official notification.

Step 2: Select ‘Apply Online’.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for.

Step 4: Enter the required information and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Before submitting your application, a fee of Rs 250 is applicable. This can be paid online through net banking, debit or credit cards.

The last date to apply is 21 April 2021.

Things to remember

Once the candidate has applied, a registration number will be provided. It is necessary to note this down for future reference.

The selection process involves an initial review of the application. Shortlisted candidates will be called upon for a written test, and further shortlisted for an interview.

The date of the written test and interview will be updated on the ISRO website.

To know more, visit ISRO’s website.