ISRO Announces Vacancies for Engineers with Salary Upto Rs 47000/Month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an official notification inviting applications to fill 19 vacancies at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram. The positions available include Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Senior Project Associate (SPA), and Research Associate (RA).

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary ranging between Rs 31,000 and Rs 47,000/ month.

Who can apply?

According to the official website, there are 19 vacancies available — 16 for JRF positions, 1 for SPA, and 2 for RA. Candidates that fulfil the following criteria for each position are eligible to apply.

Of the 16 JRF vacancies, there are two vacancies in which candidates with a ME or MTech Degree in metallurgy or material science, along with a Bachelor’s degree in the same fields, can apply.

There are three JRF vacancies for candidates with an ME or MTech degree in chemical engineering, along with a BE or BTech in the same field.

There is one JRF vacancy for candidates with an ME or MTech in embedded systems or microelectronics. The candidate must also have a Bachelor’s degree in a similar field.

There is one JRF vacancy for candidates with an ME or MTech in embedded polymer engineering systems or rubber technology. The candidate must also have a Bachelor’s degree in a similar field.

There are three JRF for candidates with an ME or MTech in aerospace or mechanical engineering, along with a Bachelor’s degree in a similar field.

One more JRF vacancy is for candidates with an ME or MTech in design, thermal engineering, structural or mechanical engineering. The candidate should also have a Bachelor’s degree in similar fields.

There is one JRF vacancy for candidates with an MSc degree in physics.

There are four JRF vacancies for candidates with a degree in MSc chemistry.

Finally, there is one vacancy for the position of Senior Project Associate and two vacancies for Research Associate. For SPA, candidates with a PhD in physics or atmospheric science can apply. For RA, candidates with a PhD in mechanical engineering or chemistry can apply.

For detailed information, refer to the official document released by ISRO.

How to apply

For JRF and SPA positions, candidates need to submit an online application before 9 April 2021. Here how:

Step 1: Visit the official website and access ADVT No RMT 317.

Step 2: Read through the eligibility criteria and click on apply.

Step 3: Enter your name, select the post you are applying for, and provide your email address.

Step 4: Once you have accessed the application form, fill in the necessary information, upload necessary documents, and submit.

For the RA positions, candidates need to email their application to ao_rectt@vssc.gov.in in a prescribed format. You can access the various application format samples here.

Things to remember

Selected candidates will work at the Centre for one year. However, depending on their performance review, candidates may further be retained for five years.

The same applies to the position of SPA and RA. However, after a performance review, candidates may be retained for four years and two years respectively.

The selection process involves the initial screening of applications. Eligible candidates will be invited for an interview depending on which they will be selected.

After submitting the online application, candidates must note down their online registration number.

The official notification also requests candidates to take a printout of their filled application form.

For more information visit the official website.