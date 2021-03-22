Watch: How Innovation in Medical Tech Has Been Saving Lives For Over 80 Years

Fujifilm first launched its X-ray film in 1936 and went on to create the world’s first digital X-ray imaging system in 1983. Here’s what revolutionising medical imaging in the healthcare ecosystem can do.

This article has been sponsored by Fujifilm.

Portable devices that can produce oxygen under 40 seconds without electricity; machines that fit in your palm and detect heart disorders; artificial intelligence that’s analysing blood samples accurately — these are just some of the innovations that are disrupting and simultaneously transforming the healthcare sector at a remarkable pace.

India has seen a dramatic rise in life expectancy since independence— from 31 years to 64 years, a considerable feat that is a result of innovation in healthcare. However, when it comes to healthcare infrastructure, India lags. Every year approximately 39 million people are pushed into poverty due to the inability to access affordable healthcare.

Innovation in healthcare is the solution to the twin problems of accessibility and affordability.

Indians have been leveraging limited resources and doing more with less to bring affordable innovations to healthcare. Take for example Dr Vishal Rao’s voice prosthesis device, the Aum Voice Prosthesis, which can help patients whose voice box have been removed to speak and eat properly. This comes at the price of just Rs 50.

Similarly, since its inception in 1934, Fujifilm has been rising to meet challenges by constantly innovating. When the company first started, its core business was photographic films with a minor part of the business focused on medical devices. Later, however, Fujifilm reinvented itself as a one-stop solution provider in medical imaging and diagnostics equipment while drifting away from photographic films.

Later, however, Fujifilm reinvented itself as a one-stop solution provider in medical imaging and diagnostics equipment while drifting away from photographic films.

Ever since Fujifilm has been helping medical professionals across India by revolutionising medical imaging and diagnostics. With over 80 years of innovation, the company has been centred on revolutionising the medical imaging ecosystem.

Today, Fuji has a vast range of medical imaging products which includes mammography machines, endoscopy systems, digital radiography systems, retrofit detectors, X-ray machines, and healthcare IT synapse.

With the aim of inspiring people to keep innovating and bring to the fore life-changing technology, Fujifilm has launched its — Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World campaign.

“Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good care can bring. We are aiming at shaping the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipment, and solutions. This year, we are showcasing the ways in which we help touch the lives of people through these technologies to lead healthier and better lives,” says Haruto Iwata, Managing Director of Fujifilm India.

“As part of our global campaign, we are thrilled to strengthen our commitment to ‘Never Stop’ believing, innovating, changing and challenging for a healthier world,” adds Tribhuwan Joshi, Lead, Brand Communication, PR and CSR, Fujifilm India.

