Odisha Sisters Plan to Make EV Batteries From Crop Residue, Cut Cost by Up To 40%

This article has been sponsored by MG Motor India.

For Nikita and Nishita Baliarsingh from Odisha, building cars had always been a childhood dream. So when both sisters sat down to discuss how they could make cars without damaging the environment, their research led them to one solution — electric vehicles (EV).

However, they quickly found that EVs were low in demand, owing to range anxiety and cost. The main concern was dependence on lithium, whose mining and processing severely impacts the environment. As it turned out, the answer to building a viable battery was in their backyards all along — crop residue. With this idea, the two launched Nexus Powers in 2019.

Every 100 batteries produced can help one farmer earn an additional Rs 25,000 and prevent the burning of crop residue, which is a massive hindrance to air quality. Today, the sisters are working with farmers in Bhubaneshwar to build EV batteries using crop residue. They plan to take their initiative pan India once Nexus Power goes commercial.

The batteries charge 8 to 10 times faster, offer 20 to 30% longer battery life and cost 30 to 40% cheaper than regular batteries. Besides, they are completely biodegradable.

The Better India and MG Motor India have come together to co-create MGChangemakers Season 3, a series recognising and commemorating heroes who are using innovation for social change, like these sisters.

Watch how Nikita and Nishita are fulfilling their dream to build a sustainable future here: