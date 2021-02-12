The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications from eligible students for its internship programme. The internship begins on 1 April 2021 and ends on 31 August 2021 with a stipend of Rs18,000 per month. The scheme aims to provide valuable feedback on projects undertaken by the students on themes of interest to NABARD.

Selected candidates are expected to carry out a study based on NABARD’s programmes and initiatives and submit a report by the end of the internship period. Interested applicants can apply online following these steps.

Things To Note:

Total number of seats available for the internship is 75 with 65 seats for Regional Offices (RO) and 10 seats for Head Office (HO). To check the availability of seats in each state click here. The internship is for a duration of two months and can be extended to a maximum period of three months. Selected candidates will be assigned a topic by the HO/RO. The internship will be structured in such a way that students will undergo a one-week orientation programme followed by two to four weeks for collection of data and field visits. The students will then be given three to four weeks to submit a draft report and an additional two to three weeks to finalise the report. Students may be assigned a suitable officer from HO/ROs/TEs as a mentor to oversee the study. The period of field visit for the study can be up to a maximum of 30 days. Students will be provided with a stipend of Rs18,000 per month. An allowance of Rs 2,000 per day (for 8 NER States) and Rs 1,500 per day (for other states) will be provided for field visits. Students will also be given a travel allowance of Rs 6,000. Students may be awarded a certificate upon the successful completion of the internship, as per their requirement.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Students who are pursuing a regular postgraduate degree (having completed first year) from a recognised university or institute within India in one of the following fields may apply:

a) Agriculture and allied disciplines such as Veterinary or Fisheries b) Agri-business c) Economics d) Social Sciences or e) Management. Students pursuing a five-year integrated course including Law and are in the 4th year of their course are eligible to apply for the internship.

Indian Students studying abroad are also eligible.

How to apply?

Register on the official website here.

After registration, you can login here, using your login credentials and fill up the application form, which includes details like email address, home address, date of birth and centre for internship.

Students will have to upload a recent photograph and bonafide certificate

Only students shortlisted for the interview process will have to upload scanned copies of documents like proof of age and educational qualifications.

Important Dates