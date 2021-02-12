UPSC Opens 30 Joint Secretary & Director Level Vacancies, Salaries upto Rs 2 Lakh

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applicants for Joint Secretary and Director level officers on a contract basis through lateral recruitment process. There are a total of 30 vacancies across different Ministries or Departments, and selected candidates will get salaries as per the 7th pay commission.

Eligible candidates, holding requisite qualifications and experience, can apply online via the official website by following these steps, on or before 22 March 2021.

Things to Note:

A total of 30 vacancies are available, with 3 vacancies for Joint Secretary, and 27 vacancies for Director level posts. To check the availability of vacancies under each Ministry or Department, click here. The positions available are on a contract basis for a period of 3 years, and based on the candidates performance, can be extended to 5 years. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each. After completing the online application, candidates are required to take a print out

of the application form. Shortlisted candidates will have to attend a personal interview at New Delhi. There will be no travel reimbursement. Candidates shortlisted will be required to bring a printout of the online application, along with other required documents for the interview. If requested by the Commission, candidates shortlisted for the interview will be required to send self attested copies of documents and relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application. Candidates selected for the Joint Secretary level post will be paid a salary of Rs 2,21,000. Candidates selected for the Director level post will be paid a salary of Rs 1,82,000.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Candidates must have a minimum experience of 15 years for Joint Secretary level posts and 10 years for Director level posts.

Candidates applying for Joint Secretary post must be between 40 and 55 years and those who are applying for Director posts must be between 35 and 45 years.

Candidates must have passed their PG Diploma/Graduation/Post-Graduation in the respective fields from a recognised university or institution. To check the educational qualifications required for each post click here.

Candidates are requested to check for post-wise eligibility especially the age, educational qualifications and experience criteria before applying.

How to apply?

Candidates must go to the official website and select the positions they intend to apply for.

They are then required to register on the official website here.

After registration, one can login here using their login credentials.

Fill out the online application and upload the necessary documents.

Take a print out of the form once the application is completed.

Important Dates